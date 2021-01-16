FREDERICKSBURG AREA VACCINATION SCHEDULE

WHERE: The health district will vaccinate at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center for about three months and set up clinics in each locality, probably in schools. Mobile teams will go to homebound residents and certain facilities, like jails.

Mary Washington Healthcare is vaccinating people at the Fick Conference Center, 1301 Sam Perry Blvd., behind the Moss Free Clinic in Fredericksburg.

HOW TO REGISTER WITH THE HEALTH DISTRICT: Those 65 and older and younger people with underlying health issues can register online at redcap.link/rahd_65andup or call 540/899-4797. Residents will not make appointments then, but will provide basic information and should hear back from officials within a few weeks.

Essential workers: Fill out a survey at bit.ly/RAHDTier1b and identify a point of contact to work with the health district.

HOW TO REGISTER WITH MWHC: Go to marywashingtonhealthcare.com and click on COVID-19 signup. Check back regularly to see if appointments become available.