FREDERICKSBURG AREA VACCINATION SCHEDULE

Here is key information about COVID-19 vaccinations in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
WHO’S BEING VACCINATED NOW: The remainder of Tier 1a—health care workers—and those in Tier 1b, which includes ages 65 and up; people 16 to 64 with underlying health issues; certain essential workers and those in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps.
ORDER OF TIER 1b: Various sub-categories are being vaccinated at the same time, but here’s the order the state provided on essential workers:
1. Police, fire and hazmat
2. Corrections and homeless shelter workers
3. Child care and K–12 teachers/staff
4. Food and agriculture
5. Manufacturing
6. Grocery store workers
7. Public transit workers
8. Mail carriers, USPS and private
WHEN: From Jan. 19 on
WHERE: The health district will vaccinate at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center for about three months and set up clinics in each locality, probably in schools. Mobile teams will go to homebound residents and certain facilities, like jails.
Mary Washington Healthcare is vaccinating people at the Fick Conference Center, 1301 Sam Perry Blvd., behind the Moss Free Clinic in Fredericksburg.
HOW TO REGISTER WITH THE HEALTH DISTRICT: Those 65 and older and younger people with underlying health issues can register online at redcap.link/rahd_65andup or call 540/899-4797. Residents will not make appointments then, but will provide basic information and should hear back from officials within a few weeks.
Essential workers: Fill out a survey at bit.ly/RAHDTier1b and identify a point of contact to work with the health district.
HOW TO REGISTER WITH MWHC: Go to marywashingtonhealthcare.com and click on COVID-19 signup. Check back regularly to see if appointments become available.
CAN YOU REGISTER FOR BOTH? Yes. When your vaccination appointment is made, you will be taken off the list of those interested.
THOSE IN EARLY TIERS who weren’t vaccinated can jump in later to get their shots.
THINGS TO REMEMBER:
1. Appointments are required. No walk-ins will be accepted at any of the clinics.
2. Proof of age is required for those 65 and older.
3. Work identification/proof is required for essential workers.
4. People with underlying medical issues need a statement from their medical provider about their condition. Go to marywashingtonhealthcare.com for list of qualifying conditions.
OTHER LOCATIONS: Doctors’ offices and pharmacies also may vaccinate as more doses become available, but those details are being worked out.
WHO’S NEXT: Tier 1c includes other essential workers, but because Tier 1b has expanded, it will be a while before things move to Tier 1c. It includes those who work in these areas: energy; water and wastewater; housing construction; food service; transportation and logistics; institutions of higher education faculty and staff; finance; information technology and communication; media; legal services; public safety engineers; other public health workers; and officials needed to maintain continuity of government.
OTHER COUNTIES: The Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, which serves Culpeper, Orange and Fauquier counties, also has moved into Tier 1b. Essential workers can complete this survey: forms.gle/Ckh6P8hx8Q9U7W1F6
Those age 65 and over can register their interest at forms.gle/fQfFcnaNoXBTSMF46.
KEEP IN MIND: Details are changing. Updates will be provided when warranted.
Sources: Rappahannock Area Health District, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, Virginia Department of Health and Mary Washington Healthcare