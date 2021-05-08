FREDERICKSBURG AREA VACCINATION SCHEDULE

Here is key information about COVID-19 vaccinations in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

ELIGIBLE: Anyone age 16 and up.

WHERE: Clinics are held in each locality, area pharmacies, doctors’ offices and Mary Washington Hospital. Many accept walk-ins and same-day appointments.

TO SCHEDULE ONLINE: Through the state’s system at vaccinate.virginia.gov, users can plug in their address and find nearby clinics or access VaccineFinder.org, an online tool where people can search for appointments within one to 50 miles of their ZIP code. Mary Washington Hospital also schedules appointments through its website, marywashingtonheealthcare.com.

BY PHONE: Those who need help with getting appointments or people in earlier phases who didn’t get vaccinated can call:

Rappahannock Area Health District: 540/899-4797, select 0.