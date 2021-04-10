FREDERICKSBURG AREA VACCINATION SCHEDULE

Here is key information about COVID-19 vaccinations in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

WHO’S BEING VACCINATED: Anyone age 16 and up is eligible. Priority continues for those age 65 and up; people 16 to 64 with qualifying health issues and essential workers.

WHERE: Clinics are held in each locality, area pharmacies, some doctors’ offices and Mary Washington Hospital. All slots are by appointments only. No walk-ins are accepted.

HOW TO REGISTER: Through the state’s centralized system at vaccinate.virginia.gov or over the phone through Virginia’s COVID-19 call center at 877/829-4682, daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mary Washington Hospital also is scheduling appointments through its website, marywashingtonheealthcare.com. The online tool, VaccineFinder.org, displays 300 pharmacy locations in Virginia that provide vaccines.