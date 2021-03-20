FREDERICKSBURG AREA VACCINATION SCHEDULE

CALL CENTERS: Virginia’s: 877/VAX-IN-VA, or 877/829-4682.

Rappahannock Area Health District: 540/899-4797, select 0.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District: 540/308-6072

Northern Neck COVID-19: 888/204-5357

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

REGISTRATION TIPS

1. Register only once.

2. Fill out all the fields and double-check phone numbers and email addresses.

3. Check emails and the spam folder regularly. Even if you’re getting regular reminders that you’re on the list, the email that offers the “invitation” to schedule an appointment may come from a different source and end up in a spam or junk folder.

4. Answer the phone. Calls for appointments may come from one of several sources, and many people are not picking up because they don’t recognize the number. Health officials will circle back to those they’ve missed, but suggest people take advantage of the first opportunity they have to get vaccinated.