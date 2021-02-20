FREDERICKSBURG AREA VACCINATION SCHEDULE

Northern Neck COVID-19 hotline: 888/204-5357

CVS HEALTH: The pharmacy is scheduling appointments for those age 65 and up at select stores. No walk-ins accepted. Register through the CVS Pharmacy app or at its website, cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine and click on “Check COVID-19 vaccine eligibility.” People without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800/746-7287.

REGISTRATION TIPS

1. Register only once.

2. Fill out all the fields and double-check the email address to make sure it’s complete.

3. Check emails and the spam folder regularly, and make sure emails aren’t blocked.

THOSE IN EARLY TIERS who weren’t vaccinated can jump in later to get their shots.

WHEN MORE VACCINE becomes available, more pharmacies and doctors’ offices will offer them, just as they do flu shots.