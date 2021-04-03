FREDERICKSBURG AREA VACCINATION SCHEDULE

HELP FOR SENIORS: Those age 65 and up who haven’t been vaccinated can call 540/899-4797, select 0, to schedule appointments.

REGISTRATION TIPS:

1. Register only once.

2. Fill out all the fields and double-check phone numbers and email addresses.

3. Check emails and the spam folder regularly. Even if you’re getting regular reminders that you’re on the list, the email that offers the “invitation” to schedule an appointment may come from a different source and end up in a spam or junk folder.

4. Answer the phone. Calls for appointments may come from one of several sources, and many people are not picking up because they don’t recognize the number.

CALL CENTERS IN OTHER DISTRICTS: Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District: 540/308-6072; or Northern Neck COVID-19: 888/204-5357.