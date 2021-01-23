FREDERICKSBURG AREA VACCINATION SCHEDULE

WHERE: The health district plans to set up clinics in each locality, probably in schools, starting the week of Feb. 1. Mobile teams will go to certain facilities, like jails.

Mary Washington Healthcare is vaccinating people at the Fick Conference Center, 1301 Sam Perry Blvd., behind the Moss Free Clinic in Fredericksburg. Because of limited supplies, it probably won’t be opening its website for appointments, at least in the near future.

HOW TO REGISTER: The health district’s website at vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock includes detailed information as well as links to the various surveys people should fill out to indicate their interest in being vaccinated. When clinics are scheduled in localities, at Mary Washington Healthcare or local pharmacies, health district officials will reach out to those who’ve filled out forms and let them know how to set up appointments.

SURVEYS: Those 65 and older and younger people with underlying health issues can register online at redcap.link/rahd_65andup. Essential workers can fill out a survey at bit.ly/RAHDTier1b and identify their point of contact.