FREDERICKSBURG AREA VACCINATION SCHEDULE

Here is key information about COVID-19 vaccinations in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
WHO’S BEING VACCINATED NOW: The remainder of Tier 1a—health care workers—and those in Tier 1b, which includes ages 65 and up; people 16 to 64 with underlying health issues; certain essential workers and those in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps.
ORDER OF TIER 1b: Various sub-categories are being vaccinated at the same time, but here’s the order the state provided on essential workers:
1. Police, fire and hazmat
2. Corrections and homeless shelter workers
3. Child care and K–12 teachers/staff
4. Food and agriculture
5. Manufacturing
6. Grocery store workers
7. Public transit workers
8. Mail carriers, USPS and private
WHEN: Probably through the end of March.
WHERE: The health district plans to set up clinics in each locality, probably in schools, starting the week of Feb. 1. Mobile teams will go to certain facilities, like jails.
Mary Washington Healthcare is vaccinating people at the Fick Conference Center, 1301 Sam Perry Blvd., behind the Moss Free Clinic in Fredericksburg. Because of limited supplies, it probably won’t be opening its website for appointments, at least in the near future.
HOW TO REGISTER: The health district’s website at vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock includes detailed information as well as links to the various surveys people should fill out to indicate their interest in being vaccinated. When clinics are scheduled in localities, at Mary Washington Healthcare or local pharmacies, health district officials will reach out to those who’ve filled out forms and let them know how to set up appointments.
SURVEYS: Those 65 and older and younger people with underlying health issues can register online at redcap.link/rahd_65andup. Essential workers can fill out a survey at bit.ly/RAHDTier1b and identify their point of contact.
HELP BY PHONE: Available during business hours and weekdays, except holidays. Rappahannock Area Health District call center: 540/899-4797. Healthy Generations Agency on Aging: 540/371-3375. King George County helpline for its residents: 540/775-8977 or COVID19@co.kinggeorge.state.va.us.
THOSE IN EARLY TIERS who weren’t vaccinated can jump in later.
THINGS TO REMEMBER:
1. Appointments are required. No walk-ins will be accepted at any of the clinics.
2. Proof of age is required for those 65 and older.
3. Work identification/proof is required for essential workers.
4. For information about what underlying conditions qualify people age 16 to 64 for the vaccine, go to marywashingtonhealthcare.com.
5. Be patient. Tier 1b includes about half the local population so it will take time to work through the list of those interested.
WHO’S NEXT: Tier 1c includes other essential workers, but because Tier 1b has expanded, it will be a while before things move to Tier 1c. It includes those who work in these areas: Energy; Water and wastewater; Housing construction; Food service; Transportation and logistics; Institutions of higher education faculty and staff; Finance; Information technology & communication; Media; Legal services; Public safety engineers; Other public health workers; Officials needed to maintain continuity of government.
OTHER COUNTIES: The Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, which serves Culpeper, Orange and Fauquier counties, also has moved into Tier 1b. Essential workers can complete this survey: forms.gle/Ckh6P8hx8Q9U7W1F6
Those age 65 and over can register their interest at forms.gle/fQfFcnaNoXBTSMF46.
KEEP IN MIND: Details are changing. Updates will be provided when warranted.
Sources: Rappahannock Area Health District, Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, Virginia Department of Health and Mary Washington Healthcare
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425