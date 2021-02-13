FREDERICKSBURG AREA VACCINATION SCHEDULE

WHERE: Clinics are being held in each locality; at area pharmacies; and Mary Washington Hospital. All slots are by appointments only; no walk-ins are accepted. When people are contacted about appointments, they will be told the location.

HOW TO REGISTER: The Virginia Department of Health is rolling out a statewide, centralized registration system Tuesday morning at vaccinate.virginia.gov. Residents can access that link, starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, on the state site or through the websites of local health districts.

All new registrations will be done through the state site or by calling the state’s COVID-19 information center at 877/275-8343. The call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Those who have already registered for the vaccine do not need to register again. Their registrations are being moved over to the new system over the long Presidents’ Day weekend. Because of the transition, no new registrations can be done until Tuesday morning.

HELP BY PHONE: Rappahannock Area Health District call center: 540/899-4797

Healthy Generations Agency on Aging for older residents: 540/371-3375

