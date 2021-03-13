FREDERICKSBURG AREA VACCINATION SCHEDULE

Here is key information about COVID-19 vaccinations in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
WHO’S BEING VACCINATED NOW: Remaining health-care workers from Tier 1a and those in Tier 1b: ages 65 and up; people 16 to 64 with underlying health issues; and certain essential workers.
ORDER OF TIER 1b: Police, fire and hazmat; corrections and homeless shelter workers; childcare and K–12 teachers/staff; food and agriculture; manufacturing; grocery store workers; public transit workers; and mail carriers, USPS and private.
WHERE: Clinics are being held in each locality; at area pharmacies; and Mary Washington Hospital. All slots are by appointments only; no walk-ins are accepted. When people are contacted about appointments, they are told the location.
HOW TO REGISTER: The Virginia Department of Health has a statewide, centralized registration system at vaccinate.virginia.gov. Those who need to register by phone can contact Virginia’s COVID-19 call center at 877/VAX-IN-VA, or 877/829-4682, daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Local residents who can’t find their names on the list—or those age 65 and over who signed up before Feb. 10 and haven’t gotten appointments—can contact the state call center or Rappahannock Area Health District at rappahannockareahd@gmail.com or 540/899-4797, select 0.
CALL CENTERS: Virginia’s: 877/VAX-IN-VA, or 877/829-4682.
Rappahannock Area Health District: 540/899-4797, select 0.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District: 540/308-6072
Northern Neck COVID-19: 888/204-5357
REGISTRATION TIPS
1. Register only once.
2. Fill out all the fields and double-check phone numbers and email addresses.
3. Check emails and the spam folder regularly. Even if you’re getting regular reminders that you’re on the list, the email that offers the “invitation” to schedule an appointment may come from a different source and end up in a spam or junk folder.
4. Answer the phone. Calls for appointments may come from one of several sources, and many people are not picking up because they don’t recognize the number. Health officials will circle back to those they’ve missed, but suggest people take advantage of the first opportunity they have to get vaccinated.
SECOND DOSES: People will get their second doses three to four weeks after their first one if they’re getting the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Health officials ask them to commit to getting the second doses and to expect to get them at the same place. Appointments for the second dose usually are being made the same day the first dose is given.
WHO’S NEXT: Tier 1c includes other essential workers in these areas: energy; water and wastewater; housing construction; food service; transportation and logistics; institutions of higher education faculty and staff; finance; information technology and communication; media; legal services; public safety engineers; other public health workers; and officials needed to maintain continuity of government.
COVID-19 TESTING: Three free testing clinics are held each week, except on holidays, at these locations:
- Mondays, 1–4 p.m., at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway; Wednesdays, 4–7 p.m., at Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Center Blvd.; and Fridays, 1:30–4:30 p.m., at Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St., Fredericksburg.
Those interested can preregister at vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock/freecovid19testing or call 540/899-4797 during business hours.
WEATHER CLOSINGS: The Rappahannock Area Health District will announce closings of its vaccination clinics by 3 p.m. the day before the event and the same day that testing events are planned. All those scheduled will be called or notified. Check online at vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock. Mary Washington Healthcare also will announce closings on its website, marywashingtonhealthcare.com, or on Facebook.
Sources: Rappahannock Area Health District, Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, Virginia Department of Health and Mary Washington Healthcare
—Cathy Dyson
