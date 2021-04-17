FREDERICKSBURG AREA VACCINATION SCHEDULE

Here is key information about COVID-19 vaccinations in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
WHO’S BEING VACCINATED: Anyone age 16 and up is eligible. Priority continues for those age 65 and up; people 16 to 64 with qualifying health issues and essential workers.
WHERE: Clinics are held in each locality, area pharmacies, some doctors’ offices and Mary Washington Hospital. All slots are by appointments only. No walk-ins are accepted.
HOW TO REGISTER: Through the state’s centralized system at vaccinate.virginia.gov or over the phone through Virginia’s COVID-19 call center at 877/829-4682, daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mary Washington Hospital also is scheduling appointments through its website, marywashingtonheealthcare.com. The online tool, VaccineFinder.org, displays 300 pharmacy locations in Virginia that provide vaccines.
HELP FOR SENIORS: Those age 65 and up who haven’t been vaccinated can bypass the registration process and call 540/899-4797, select 0, to schedule appointments.
REGISTRATION TIPS:
1. Register only once.
2. Fill out all the fields and double-check phone numbers and email addresses.
3. Check emails and the spam folder regularly. Even if you’re getting regular reminders that you’re on the list, the email that offers the “invitation” to schedule an appointment may come from a different source and end up in a spam or junk folder.
4. Answer the phone. Calls for appointments may come from one of several sources, and many people are not picking up because they don’t recognize the number.
QUESTIONS? Email rappahannockareahd@gmailcom.
CALL CENTERS IN OTHER DISTRICTS: Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District: 540/308-6072; or Northern Neck COVID-19: 888/204-5357.
COVID-19 TESTING: Every Friday from 1:30–4:30 p.m., at Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St., Fredericksburg. Those interested can preregister at vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock/freecovid19testing or call 540/899-4797 during business hours.
Sources: Rappahannock Area Health District, Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, Virginia Department of Health and Mary Washington Healthcare