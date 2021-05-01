FREDERICKSBURG AREA VACCINATION SCHEDULE

Here is key information about COVID-19 vaccinations in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

ELIGIBLE: Anyone age 16 and up.

WHERE: Clinics are held in each locality, area pharmacies, some doctors’ offices and Mary Washington Hospital. The Rappahannock Area Health District has started accepting walk-ins but most others require appointments.

TO SCHEDULE ONLINE: Through the state’s system at vaccinate.virginia.gov, users can plug in their address and find nearby clinics or access VaccineFinder.org, an online tool where people can search for appointments within 1 to 50 miles of their Zip code. Mary Washington Hospital also schedules appointments through its website, marywashingtonheealthcare.com.

TO SCHEDULE BY PHONE:

Rappahannock Area Health District: 540/899-4797, select 0.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District: 540/308-6072.