FREDERICKSBURG AREA VACCINATION SCHEDULE

REGISTRATION TIPS

1. Register only once.

2. Fill out all the fields and double-check the email address to make sure it’s complete.

3. Check emails and the spam folder regularly, and make sure emails aren’t blocked.

4. Answer the phone. Calls for appointments may come from one of several sources, and many people are not picking up because they don’t recognize the number. Health officials will circle back to those they’ve missed, but suggest people take advantage of the first opportunity they have to get vaccinated.

THOSE IN EARLY TIERS who weren’t vaccinated can jump in later to get their shots.

WHEN MORE VACCINE becomes available, more pharmacies and doctors’ offices will offer them, just as they do flu shots.

SECOND DOSES: People will get their second doses three to four weeks after their first one; health officials ask them to commit to getting the second doses and to expect to get them at the same place. Appointments for the second dose usually are made the same day the first dose is given.