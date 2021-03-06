FREDERICKSBURG AREA VACCINATION SCHEDULE

Here is key information about COVID-19 vaccinations in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
WHO’S BEING VACCINATED NOW: Any health care workers who haven’t gotten their shots and those in Tier 1b, which includes ages 65 and up; people 16 to 64 with underlying health issues; and certain essential workers.
ORDER OF TIER 1b: Police, fire and hazmat; corrections and homeless shelter workers; child care and K–12 teachers/staff; food and agriculture; manufacturing; grocery store workers; public transit workers; and mail carriers, USPS and private
WHERE: Clinics are being held in each locality; at area pharmacies; and Mary Washington Hospital. All slots are by appointments only; no walk-ins are accepted. When people are contacted about appointments, they are told the location.
Officials ask that people do not call the venues where clinics are held because they’re not the ones making appointments, and the calls just overwhelm their systems.
HOW TO REGISTER: The Virginia Department of Health has a statewide, centralized registration system at vaccinate.virginia.gov. All new registrations will be done through that site or by calling Virginia’s COVID-19 call center at 877/VAX-IN-VA, or 877/829-4682. The call center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Those who have already registered for the vaccine do not need to register again. However, on March 4, the state asked those registered to verify and update their information. People can go online to “Check the List” and then click on “Update” to look at their information. Or, they can contact the state’s call center and someone will walk them through the process.
Local residents who can’t find their names on the list can contact the state call center or Rappahannock Area Health District call center at 540/899-4797, select 0, or rappahannockareahd@gmail.com.
HELP BY PHONE:
- Virginia’s COVID-19 call center at 877/VAX-IN-VA, or 877/829-4682.
- Rappahannock Area Health District call center: 540/899-4797, select 0.
- Healthy Generations Agency on Aging for older residents: 540/371-3375
- Fredericksburg United Methodist Church “Vaccine Buddy Project” to help older residents register: 540/870-1985 or getmyshot@outlook.com
- Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District call center: 540/308-6072
- Northern Neck COVID-19 hotline: 888/204-5357
REGISTRATION TIPS
1. Register only once.
2. Fill out all the fields and double-check phone numbers and email addresses.
3. Check emails and the spam folder regularly, and make sure emails aren’t blocked. Even if you’re getting regular reminders that you’re on the list, the email that offers the “invitation” to schedule an appointment may come from a different source and end up in a spam or junk folder.
4. Answer the phone. Calls for appointments may come from one of several sources, and many people are not picking up because they don’t recognize the number. Health officials will circle back to those they’ve missed, but suggest people take advantage of the first opportunity they have to get vaccinated.
SECOND DOSES: People will get their second doses three to four weeks after their first one if they’re getting the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Health officials ask them to commit to getting the second doses and to expect to get them at the same place. Appointments for the second dose usually are being made the same day the first dose is given.
WHO’S NEXT: Tier 1c includes other essential workers in these areas: energy; water and wastewater; housing construction; food service; transportation and logistics; institutions of higher education faculty and staff; finance; information technology and communication; media; legal services; public safety engineers; other public health workers; and officials needed to maintain continuity of government.
COVID-19 TESTING: Three free testing clinics are held each week, except on holidays, at these locations:
Mondays, 1–4 p.m., at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway; Wednesdays, 4–7 p.m., at Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Center Blvd.; and Fridays, 1:30–4:30 p.m., at Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St., Fredericksburg.
Those interested can preregister at vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock/freecovid19testing or call 540/899-4797 during business hours.
Sources: Rappahannock Area Health District, Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, Virginia Department of Health and Mary Washington Healthcare
