FREDERICKSBURG AREA VACCINATION SCHEDULE

REGISTRATION TIPS

1. Register only once.

2. Fill out all the fields and double-check the email address to make sure it’s complete.

3. Check emails and the spam folder regularly, and make sure emails aren’t blocked.

THOSE IN EARLY TIERS who weren’t vaccinated can jump in later to get their shots.

WHEN MORE VACCINE becomes available, more pharmacies and doctors’ offices will offer them, just as they do flu shots.

SECOND DOSES: People will get their second doses three to four weeks after their first one; health officials ask them to commit to getting the second doses and to expect to get them at the same place. Mary Washington Hospital gives people an appointment card after the first dose. Area health districts call or email people to make an appointment seven to 10 days before the second dose is due.