FREDERICKSBURG AREA VACCINATION SCHEDULE

Here is key information about COVID-19 vaccinations in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
WHO’S BEING VACCINATED NOW: Any health care workers who haven’t gotten their shots and those in Tier 1b, which includes ages 65 and up; people 16 to 64 with underlying health issues; certain essential workers and those in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps.
ORDER OF TIER 1b: The local health district is focusing on the first three groups then will expand to others:
1. Police, fire and hazmat
2. Corrections and homeless shelter workers
3. Child care and K–12 teachers/staff
4. Food and agriculture
5. Manufacturing
6. Grocery store workers
7. Public transit workers
8. Mail carriers, USPS and private
WHEN: Through spring
WHERE: Clinics are being held in each locality; at area pharmacies; and Mary Washington Hospital. All slots are by appointments only; no walk-ins are accepted. When people are contacted about appointments, they will be told the location.
HOW TO REGISTER: The health district is maintaining lists for its clinics, some area pharmacies and Mary Washington Hospital. Fill out a survey to register and be put on the list. Those 65 and older as well as younger people with underlying health issues can register online at redcap.link/rahd_65andup. Essential workers can fill out a survey at bit.ly/RAHDTier1b and identify a point of contact to work with the health district.
HELP BY PHONE: Available during business hours and weekdays, except holidays. Rappahannock Area Health District call center: 540/899-4797. Healthy Generations Agency on Aging: 540/371-3375. King George County helpline for its residents: 540/775-8977 or COVID19@co.kinggeorge.state.va.us. Northern Neck COVID-19 hotline: 888/204-5357.
CVS HEALTH: The pharmacy will open up appointments in select stores starting Feb. 9. No walk-ins accepted. Register through the CVS Pharmacy app or at its website, cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine and click on “Check COVID-19 vaccine eligibility.” People without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800/746-7287.
REGISTRATION TIPS
1. Register only once.
2. Fill out all the fields and double-check the email address to make sure it’s complete.
3. Check emails and the spam folder regularly, and make sure emails aren’t blocked.
THOSE IN EARLY TIERS who weren’t vaccinated can jump in later to get their shots.
WHEN MORE VACCINE becomes available, more pharmacies and doctors’ offices will offer them, just as they do flu shots.
SECOND DOSES: People will get their second doses three to four weeks after their first one; health officials ask them to commit to getting the second doses and to expect to get them at the same place. Mary Washington Hospital gives people an appointment card after the first dose. Area health districts call or email people to make an appointment seven to 10 days before the second dose is due.
WHO’S NEXT: Tier 1c includes other essential workers, but because Tier 1b has expanded, it will be a while before things move to Tier 1c. It includes those who work in these areas: Energy; water and wastewater; housing construction; food service; transportation and logistics; institutions of higher education faculty and staff; finance; information technology and communication; media; legal services; public safety engineers; other public health workers and officials needed to maintain continuity of government.
OTHER COUNTIES: The Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, which serves Culpeper, Orange and Fauquier counties, also has moved into Tier 1b. Essential workers can complete this survey: forms.gle/Ckh6P8hx8Q9U7W1F6. Those age 65 and over can register their interest at forms.gle/fQfFcnaNoXBTSMF46.
In the Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland County, vaccines are being given by hospital systems, health-care providers and the health district. Those eligible can contact their doctors or register at vdh.virginia.gov/three-rivers.
Westmoreland County residents also can call the Northern Neck COVID-19 hotline at 888-204-5357. It’s staffed during weekday business hours.
COVID-19 TESTING: Three free testing clinics are held each week, except on holidays, in the Fredericksburg at these locations:
Mondays, 1–4 p.m., at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway
Wednesdays, 4–7 p.m., at Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Center Blvd.
Fridays, 1:30–4:30 p.m., at Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St., Fredericksburg.
Those interested can preregister at vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock/freecovid19testing or call 540/899-4797 during business hours.