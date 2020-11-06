Fredericksburg-area Veterans Day events

Sunday
- Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway. Retired Navy Lt. Cmdr. Luke H. Miller will be guest speaker Sunday, during the 11 a.m. worship hour. There will be patriotic music and a veterans’ video. 540/775–4646; kgshiloh.org; facebook.com/kgshiloh.
Tuesday
- Hometown Heroes Banner Unveiling, Historic Spotsylvania Courthouse, 9101 Courthouse Road. Honor past and present service members and pay special recognition to the families who sponsored Hometown Heroes Banners for their loved ones. 11 a.m. to noon.
Wednesday
- Veterans Day, The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Free admission to veterans Nov. 11–15. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
- Veteran’s Resource Fair, virtual, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Businesses, non-profits and community organizations share services, jobs and resources available to or designed specifically for veterans. Broadcast on Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. fxbgchamber.org.
- Veterans Day 5K & 1 mile Fun Run, King George High School Stadium. Open to all ages. 5K: $20 donation; check-in at 8:30 a.m. with run start at 9 a.m. Fun run: $10 donation; check-in at 8:45 a.m. with run start at 9:15 a.m. Sponsored by K.G. DECA. Proceeds benefit the Some Gave All Foundation. kgdeca.org; kgdeca@gmail.com; or 540/775-3535, ext 1225.
- Ride for Recognition, Culpeper Legion Post 330. Assemble 10 a.m., depart 10:30 a.m. with stop at national cemetery, return 11:30 a.m. The public is invited to decorate their vehicles and ride along or wave flags and cheer as the procession passes. Schedule and route at 16dvalegion.org/culpeper-veterans-day-event.
Saturday
Veterans Day celebration, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road. Veterans Day celebration and flag disposal. 2 p.m. spotsylvaniapost320.org.
