Fredericksburg area virus case numbers 'amazingly better'

Health experts say not to put too much stock in one day of COVID-19 numbers because it can take a good two weeks for a trend to develop.
That’s a shame, given that there was only one new virus case reported in the Rappahannock Area Health District on Monday.
Yep, you read that right. One. New. Case.
Before the post-pandemic parties begin, local health officials say Monday’s case reporting has always been a little on the slow—and low—side. People are tested for the virus on Saturdays and Sundays, but staff at urgent and primary care facilities who report results to the state may not work the weekends.
They submit the reports on Mondays, which means the data shows up later in the week. Reports from Tuesdays through Fridays tend to give a more accurate picture, said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the RAHD.
“Mondays, we take with a grain of salt,” she said.
Even so, local health officials continue to be optimistic as metrics over a more extended period of time are “amazingly better,” she said.
As of Monday, new cases for the last week averaged 26 a day in the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
That’s the lowest for any Monday this month—and it marks the lowest average case rate since November, before holiday gatherings and people congregating indoors drove up infections to unprecedented levels.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms in the area’s three facilities was 16 as of Monday, down from 26 patients a week earlier.
For the first time since early October, the health district’s positivity rate, which measures positive tests among all those taken, fell below 5 percent on Monday. It stood at 4.6 percent, which is still higher than the state rate of 2.8 percent and above the positivity rate of all neighboring health districts.
To date, 281 people in the local health district have died from COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The accompanying chart covers last week’s numbers and doesn’t reflect a death reported Monday.
Meanwhile, the number of Virginians vaccinated has been bolstered by the recent expansion of the 12- to 15-year-old group. More than 52,000 preteens and teens had been vaccinated, as of Friday when Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, gave a weekly update.
“That’s a really big step for just over a week of vaccinating as we march toward community immunity,” he said.
Avula is confident Virginia will meet President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of adults vaccinated by June 1. The state’s rate was 66 percent on Monday, higher than the local health district’s rate of 52 percent of those age 18 and older vaccinated.
Most of the people signed up for RAHD clinics this week are age 12 to 15, Chamberlin said. The local health district is offering the Pfizer vaccine exclusively at clinics for those getting their first doses and is using Moderna for those 16 and up who already had their first vaccine of the same brand, Chamberlin said.
School officials are working with the health district and pharmacies to schedule vaccination clinics for students before the year ends. In addition, by mid-June, the health district will move away from clinics out in the community and offer vaccines daily at each health department. Details are still being worked out, but the health department clinics probably will schedule most appointments with time for a few walk-ins, Chamberlin said.
Vicki Lindberg of Stafford County said “it is encouraging to see things moving forward, and I am looking forward to the future.”
Hers is a multigenerational home that includes her husband, his father and the couple’s two sons, one an adult and the other 14. Because of her father-in-law’s age and health, “we have made vaccinations a priority at home,” she said.
The only holdouts have been her adult son and his girlfriend, who “just don’t seem to have the same sense of urgency, although we are reminding them constantly,” Lindberg said. “It is also ironic as they both work for a large retail chain and I would have thought that their employer would be more proactive in vaccine encouragement.”
Avula has noted the same reluctance in those ages 16 to 30. Statewide, about 40 percent of people in that age group have been vaccinated.
“They aren’t necessarily against being vaccinated,” he said, “but they haven’t been compelled to make an appointment or go out of their way to get vaccinated. How do we reach that population better?”
He suggested taking more clinics to them—at the workplace, bars, grocery stores, restaurants, baseball games and festivals—to put the need for vaccination “front and center.”
