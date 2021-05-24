Fredericksburg area virus case numbers 'amazingly better'

Most of the people signed up for RAHD clinics this week are age 12 to 15, Chamberlin said. The local health district is offering the Pfizer vaccine exclusively at clinics for those getting their first doses and is using Moderna for those 16 and up who already had their first vaccine of the same brand, Chamberlin said.

School officials are working with the health district and pharmacies to schedule vaccination clinics for students before the year ends. In addition, by mid-June, the health district will move away from clinics out in the community and offer vaccines daily at each health department. Details are still being worked out, but the health department clinics probably will schedule most appointments with time for a few walk-ins, Chamberlin said.

Vicki Lindberg of Stafford County said “it is encouraging to see things moving forward, and I am looking forward to the future.”

Hers is a multigenerational home that includes her husband, his father and the couple’s two sons, one an adult and the other 14. Because of her father-in-law’s age and health, “we have made vaccinations a priority at home,” she said.