Fredericksburg-area virus cases continue to climb

The Rappahannock Area Health District continues to edge closer to the 10,000-mark in total COVID-19 cases, with Thursday's report adding another 135 people who tested positive.

Since March, 9,563 people in the local health district have had confirmed cases of the virus.

Every locality has reported staggering increases in December, as an additional 1,367 people in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford have tested positive in the last 10 days alone. The largest localities—Spotsylvania and Stafford—have seen the bulk of the increase (1,019 cases), but even those with smaller populations are seeing dramatic spikes, according to Virginia Department of Health data.

In King George, 20 percent—or one of every five cases in the county since the pandemic began—have been reported in the last 10 days.

Readers regularly ask about the local death rate from COVID-19. To date, 101 of the 9,563 people who have had confirmed cases of the virus have died. That puts the local death rate at 1 percent of all positive cases, although health officials have maintained from the start that the actual number of those infected is probably much higher than what’s reported.

