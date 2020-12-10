Fredericksburg-area virus cases continue to climb

The Rappahannock Area Health District continues to edge closer to the 10,000-mark in total COVID-19 cases, with Thursday's report adding another 135 people who tested positive.
Since March, 9,563 people in the local health district have had confirmed cases of the virus.
Every locality has reported staggering increases in December, as an additional 1,367 people in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford have tested positive in the last 10 days alone. The largest localities—Spotsylvania and Stafford—have seen the bulk of the increase (1,019 cases), but even those with smaller populations are seeing dramatic spikes, according to Virginia Department of Health data.
In King George, 20 percent—or one of every five cases in the county since the pandemic began—have been reported in the last 10 days.
Readers regularly ask about the local death rate from COVID-19. To date, 101 of the 9,563 people who have had confirmed cases of the virus have died. That puts the local death rate at 1 percent of all positive cases, although health officials have maintained from the start that the actual number of those infected is probably much higher than what’s reported.
Medical officials also have pointed out that people with underlying conditions, including chronic heart, lung and kidney problems, diabetes and obesity, are more likely to develop severe cases, as are the elderly, and the local numbers illustrate that. Of the 101 deaths, 88 were people age 60 and over, and almost half of the older victims were residents of long-term care facilities, according to the state.
While the chances of developing a lethal case of COVID remain small, the odds obviously increase as symptoms worsen. Since March, 517 people in the local health district have been admitted to the area’s three hospitals for care because of COVID. That means 20 percent of those who were hospitalized with virus symptoms never made it home.
In terms of case numbers, the total for the Rappahannock Area Health District includes 3,876 cases in Stafford County; 3,610 in Spotsylvania County; 800 in Fredericksburg; 755 in Caroline County; and 522 in King George County.
The area’s positivity rate, which measures how many people tested positive among all tests taken, remains at high levels. The seven-day average for the health district was 11.5 percent, higher than the state’s weekly average of 11 percent.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been 2,469 cases in Culpeper County; 1,769 in Fauquier County; 686 in Orange County; and 530 in Westmoreland County.
Across Virginia, another 3,915 people tested positive, as of Thursday’s report, for a cumulative total of 271,043 cases and 4,335 deaths associated with COVID-19.
