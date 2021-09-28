 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fredericksburg-area virus cases fall slightly, but hospitalizations and deaths still climbing
0 comments
alert featured

Fredericksburg-area virus cases fall slightly, but hospitalizations and deaths still climbing

{{featured_button_text}}

Even though new COVID-19 cases are showing a slight decline locally as well as across the state and nation, hospitalizations and deaths, which typically lag a few weeks behind new infections, continue to climb.

There have been 25 deaths reported so far this month—an average of almost one a day—in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

The death count has been even more severe in recent days. Since last Monday, Sept. 20, there have been 14 deaths reported: Ten were men and four were women; 13 were white and one was Latino; 11 were age 60-plus and three were in their 30s, 40s or 50s.

For the first time since Jan. 29, the number of people being treated for virus symptoms at local hospitals has topped three digits. As of Tuesday, there were 101 COVID-19 patients in Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, according to the local health district.

Local hospitalizations reached their highest peak during the pandemic in late January, when 121 patients were treated for COVID-19 symptoms.

“Our concern is that our hospitals are quite full,” said Lisa Henry, marketing director of Mary Washington Healthcare, which operates Mary Washington and Stafford hospitals. “We have adequate ventilators and supplies, which is a relief compared to the early months of the pandemic. Now, we are facing significant staff fatigue. The staff is tired in a way that is difficult to put into words.

“In short, I am worried about our staff,” Henry said. “It’s what keeps me up at night.”

Mary Washington Healthcare plans a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, to discuss current trends with COVID-19. The event can be viewed on the health care system’s Facebook page.

In its weekly briefing, the Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland County, also addressed ongoing stressors, including staff shortages that existed before the pandemic but have worsened in the last 18 months.

“Health care systems remain stressed due to the pandemic surge in the face of staff attrition,” the briefing stated. “Many workers have left the health care industry to retire, change career fields, seek better pay in other jobs and various other reasons.”

To the west of Fredericksburg, one public health worker put her thoughts about the ongoing crisis to paper. April Achter is the population health coordinator for the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties, among others.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Typically, she wrote, public health is “not exciting at all, because when it works, nothing happens. You drink the water from your tap, enjoy a meal at a local restaurant and pet your vaccinated animals. If we prevent an outbreak, no one knows.”

But the kind of public health interventions that have taken place since COVID-19 appeared on the scene have “somehow become political statements” and they’re “causing many people to remain unprotected” against the virus, she said. “Watching people die from a now vaccine-preventable illness is disheartening.”

Before vaccines were available, Achter, 47, felt the losses from COVID-19, both personally and professionally. She moved to Culpeper in 2006, delivered her son a few months later and came to know an older couple named Bob and Rose Ward.

“My sweet neighbors took me under their wing,” she said about the Wards. “A retired Army drill sergeant and his wife opened their home and their hearts to my little family.”

Rose Ward was the first one in their community to die from COVID-19, followed quickly by her husband, Achter said. Another good friend of Achter’s lost both his parents within 30 days of each other—shortly before his mother could get her scheduled vaccination.

Achter’s uncle died, not from the virus, but of congestive heart failure. He hadn’t been to see his doctor in person because of the ongoing pandemic and the virtual visit didn’t reveal his badly swollen ankles, a sign of his condition.

“Over the last 19 months, one in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19. But numbers, especially big ones, are cold and distant,” Achter stated in her written comments. “These numbers are people—mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, husbands and wives.”

Public health workers have tried to slow the spread, through isolation, quarantine and then vaccination so that health care workers can treat the sick. But they’re tired, and so are public health officials, Achter said. Having booster shots available for those vaccinated may be helpful, she said, “not but nearly as effective as immunizing unvaccinated people.”

Statewide, 75 percent, or 3 of 4, Virginians who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have gotten at least one shot, according to the state health department.

The numbers are lower locally. Of those 12 and older, 63 percent have gotten one shot in the Rappahannock Area Health District; 65 percent in Westmoreland County; and 68 percent in Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties.

This month, Mary Washington Healthcare has posted graphics on its Facebook page, showing the number of COVID-19 patients at Mary Washington and Stafford. A “green” stick figure represents someone vaccinated; a “gold” stick figure means unvaccinated.

As of Monday, 64 of the 74 inpatients were unvaccinated. All 14 people in intensive care and all seven on ventilators had not been vaccinated, according to MWHC. In addition, 23 of the 33 patients over 65 were not vaccinated and all 41 of the patients under 65 had not been inoculated, according to the chart.

For the week ending Sept. 18, unvaccinated people in Virginia developed COVID-19 at a rate 15.5 times higher, were hospitalized at a rate 12.4 times higher and died at a rate 36.7 times higher than vaccinated people, according to MWHC.

April Achter

Achter

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

COVID-19 TESTS

For those trying to find COVID-19 tests, the Virginia Department of Health has partnered with Walgreens to provide rapid tests at two locations in the Fredericksburg area: 50 White Oak Rd., Stafford County; and 10100 Jefferson Davis Highway in Spotsylvania County near Cosner’s Corner.

VDH recommends that people with symptoms get tested regardless of their vaccination status. Those who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, those at high risk of severe illness and workers in schools, child care and health care also should get tested.

The tests are available for ages 3 and older. Walgreens staff will watch patients—or their parents—swab the nasal area, then run the tests and provide results within 24 hours. The tests are free.

In addition, the Rappahannock Area Health District continues to offer free drive-thru testing clinics open to all ages. No documentation is required.

FREDERICKSBURG: 2-5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 at the Family Life Center, 400 Bragg Hill Dr.

KING GEORGE COUNTY: 2-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway.

STAFFORD HOSPITAL: 3-6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, at 101 Hospital Center Blvd.

Preregistration is recommended but not required. Those interested can register at vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock/freecovid19testing/.

BOOSTER SHOTS

For the next few weeks, Rappahannock Area Health District residents who want to sign up for the vaccine—for their first, second, third or booster dose—can schedule their own appointments at their local health department through an online scheduling system called PrepMod.

It’s available at vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/. Residents type in their Zip code and within how many miles they want to view offerings. Then, they can click on a specific time to get the shot.

Residents also can text their Zip code to GETVAX—or 438829—or visit vaccines.gov to find the nearest location such as neighborhood pharmacies.

In addition, RAHD officials remind residents that only adults 18 and older who received the Pfizer vaccine are eligible for a booster shot. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have not received federal approval for boosters. Those with questions about getting a booster should consult their doctors, according to the RAHD.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following should get a booster six months after their second dose of Pfizer: Residents of long-term care facilities; people 65 and older; people 50-64 who are at high risk of severe illness because of underlying conditions.

The CDC says these groups may receive a booster: People 18-49 at high risk for severe illness because of underlying conditions and those age 18-64 at increased risk because of their jobs as frontline workers in health-care settings.

Anyone with questions can contact the local health district’s call center weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 540/899-4797 or email rappahannockareahd@gmail.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vaccine mandates: Are they legal?

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert