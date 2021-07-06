Fredericksburg-area virus cases level off, but positivity rate climbs

After a slight uptick in new virus cases during the last week of June, the number of new people testing positive for COVID-19 has leveled off again.
As of Sunday, the seven-day average for new cases stood at 10 per day, down slightly from the weekly average of 11.3 cases the Sunday before.
From late May to late June, there had been only two times when new cases topped 20 a day. Then, on June 23 and 24, there were 23 new cases reported each day, and the daily averages climbed as a result.
Some of that increase might have been due to testing sites that “tend to submit reports every few days rather than daily, which can skew daily metrics,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
Seven-day averages tend to give a better snapshot, she said, as they allow for the ebb and flow of case numbers as well as quality assurance measures. Health officials verify that reported illnesses were caused by COVID-19 and that cases are listed in the correct locality.
Since June 24, there have been no new deaths reported from the virus in the local health district. To date, 292 local people have died from COVID-19 while 28,371 people have had confirmed infections and 934 have been hospitalized.
The positivity rate has gone up in the last few weeks, Chamberlin said. The rate measures the percentage of positive tests among all those taken and stood at 2.5 percent on Tuesday, which was twice as high as the rate on June 16.
“Although this rate, at 2.5 percent, is very good, the increase does show that the virus that causes COVID-19 is still circulating within our communities,” Chamberlin said. “Unvaccinated individuals are still hosts for this virus and its variants and the more it can continue to find hosts, the more the virus can multiply and even mutate.”
By comparison, the health district’s positivity rate reached its record high this year—of 20.3 percent—on Jan. 3.
The Virginia Department of Health’s dashboard at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia is scaling back some of its information as the pandemic wanes. Because Gov. Ralph Northam’s emergency declaration regarding COVID-19 ended July 1, the state health department no longer is required to post details about outbreaks in schools, colleges and universities or in long-term care facilities.
In addition, the number of local vaccines administered hasn’t been updated since June 21, according to RAHD officials.
The state reached President Joe Biden’s goal of having at least 70 percent of adults vaccinated by July 4. Virginia’s rate among those 18 and over was 71.5 percent, as of Tuesday. The local health district’s vaccination rate was 56 percent.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425