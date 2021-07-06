Fredericksburg-area virus cases level off, but positivity rate climbs

After a slight uptick in new virus cases during the last week of June, the number of new people testing positive for COVID-19 has leveled off again.

As of Sunday, the seven-day average for new cases stood at 10 per day, down slightly from the weekly average of 11.3 cases the Sunday before.

From late May to late June, there had been only two times when new cases topped 20 a day. Then, on June 23 and 24, there were 23 new cases reported each day, and the daily averages climbed as a result.

Some of that increase might have been due to testing sites that “tend to submit reports every few days rather than daily, which can skew daily metrics,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

Seven-day averages tend to give a better snapshot, she said, as they allow for the ebb and flow of case numbers as well as quality assurance measures. Health officials verify that reported illnesses were caused by COVID-19 and that cases are listed in the correct locality.

