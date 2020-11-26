Fredericksburg-area virus cases rise by 100 Thursday

New cases in the Rappahannock Area Health District rose by 100 on Thanksgiving Day, bringing to 7,861 the number of local people who have tested positive for the virus since March.

That included 3,179 people with confirmed cases in Stafford County; 3,050 in Spotsylvania County; 678 in Fredericksburg; 570 in Caroline County; and 384 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 2,207 people in Culpeper County with positive results; 1,424 in Fauquier County; 569 in Orange County; and 406 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 2,600 new cases and 21 new deaths on Thursday for a cumulative total of 228,900 people with confirmed cases and 4,029 deaths associated with COVID-19 since March.

—Cathy Dyson