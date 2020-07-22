As virus cases surge throughout Virginia and the rest of the nation, the Rappahannock Area Health District on Wednesday reported its largest daily increase of COVID-19 cases in five weeks.
There were 46 new cases in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. That’s the highest daily number since June 14, when there were 82 new cases reported—and many of them came from one area nursing home.
The number of local residents hospitalized with the virus remains steady, however. Thirteen people had symptoms of the respiratory infection severe enough to warrant hospitalization, and the patient count is one of the lowest in months.
“This is a good sign as hospitalization trends are the most sensitive to the impact of COVID-19 on our community from an illness point of view,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
But that may change, given the way case numbers are rising, she said. Four times in the last week, daily increases have totaled 30 or more.
In addition, Virginia’s numbers have been climbing since July 1, when 416 new cases were reported. By the middle of the month, new cases were increasing by 800 to more than 1,000 daily—similar to surges seen in other parts of the country.
“What we know from other states is that an increase in cases does often precede an increase in hospitalization numbers,” she said, adding the local district will continue to monitor it closely.
Wednesday’s report on the state health department’s website also included the race of the area’s 48th victim—a white man in his 70s whose death was related to the virus outbreak at Hughes Home in Fredericksburg. Some Free Lance–Star readers wondered why his race wasn’t reported in Wednesday’s story when the race of another virus victim, a Black woman in her 60s from Spotsylvania, was noted.
The news of the Fredericksburg man’s death came from city officials, who knew only his age range and gender and reported the fatality the same day it happened. There’s usually a lag between a virus death and when it appears on the state website. The site is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes various demographic details about those who have died.
Throughout the pandemic, the newspaper has reported on the gender, age, race, ethnicity and residence of each COVID-19 fatality in order to identify those most affected. In addition, race and ethnicity are monitored because data has shown, locally and across the United States, that the virus is impacting a disproportionate number of people of color.
As for the Hughes Home outbreak, the state reported nine cases in the assisted-living facility on Wednesday, up one from the previous day. Culpeper Health & Rehab, a nursing home in Culpeper County, reported an outbreak this week that also includes nine cases.
