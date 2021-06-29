Fredericksburg-area virus cases show slight uptick

The temperature isn’t the only thing that’s been inching up in the Fredericksburg area as June comes to a close.

COVID-19 cases saw a slight rise last week in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. The seven-day average of new cases stood at 11 per day on Sunday compared to four the previous Sunday.

Case counts had been falling steadily since April 22, when the seven-day average was 122 new cases per day. The downward trend had continued until the middle of last week as there had been only one day this month (June 2) when new cases totaled more than 20 per day districtwide.

Then, the daily reports showed some unusual ups and downs. There were 23 new cases two days in a row last week (Wednesday and Thursday), then they fell to zero the next day, then went back up to eight by Saturday and 15 by Sunday. There were five new cases on Monday and 11 on Tuesday.

There weren’t any backlogs in reporting data to blame for the unusual blips, said Mary Chamberlin, the district’s public relations specialist.