Fredericksburg-area virus cases show slight uptick

The temperature isn’t the only thing that’s been inching up in the Fredericksburg area as June comes to a close.
COVID-19 cases saw a slight rise last week in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. The seven-day average of new cases stood at 11 per day on Sunday compared to four the previous Sunday.
Case counts had been falling steadily since April 22, when the seven-day average was 122 new cases per day. The downward trend had continued until the middle of last week as there had been only one day this month (June 2) when new cases totaled more than 20 per day districtwide.
Then, the daily reports showed some unusual ups and downs. There were 23 new cases two days in a row last week (Wednesday and Thursday), then they fell to zero the next day, then went back up to eight by Saturday and 15 by Sunday. There were five new cases on Monday and 11 on Tuesday.
There weren’t any backlogs in reporting data to blame for the unusual blips, said Mary Chamberlin, the district’s public relations specialist.
Caroline County, which often goes several days without a person testing positive for the virus, reported 18 new cases on the same two days the district had its mini uptick. Caroline also had the only fatalities reported last week. The deaths of a Black woman in her 60s and a white man in his 70s bring the total number of virus fatalities in the RAHD to 292 people.
There’s also been one case in the local health district of the delta variant that originated in India, but health officials “feel it’s safe to assume there are more cases” of the variant locally, Chamberlin said.
Not every positive COVID-19 case is submitted for the more detailed genomic testing that determines a variant, she said.
As of Friday, the delta variant had been identified in 48 cases across Virginia and in every health region of the state. It’s not as prominent—yet—in the commonwealth as the United Kingdom strain, which accounts for 88 percent of variants found statewide and 95 percent of local ones. All the variants tracked by the state health department, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have mutated from the original virus that started in Wuhan, China.
However, the delta variant is “50 to 60 percent more transmissible than the U.K. variant, and causes more severe disease,” said Lisa Laurier, population health manager for the Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland County. “It is specifically causing more hospitalizations and untoward health outcomes among younger people.”
Because it’s fast-spreading, “we need to get as many people protected from this variant as possible,” said Dr. Lisa Thanjan, part of the Virginia Department of Health’s Health Information network. “Getting just one dose of these vaccines does not result in full protection.”
The timing of second doses came up during a recent Fredericksburg City Council meeting in which Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district, gave a presentation on COVID cases and vaccine rates.
Council member Kerry Devine noted “the second dose seems to be lacking for folks,” who had wondered if they needed to start over if they miss the recommended timeframe for their second shot of vaccine. Manufacturers suggest people schedule their second dose three weeks after their first shot of Pfizer and four weeks after the first dose of Moderna.
But health officials have stressed recently that the timing is not set in stone and that the second dose is still effective if administered six weeks after the first one—or even longer.
“There’s no limit to when you can receive your second dose,” Balmes–John said, adding that “it’s not exactly timebound and if you have something else that day and have to get it a few days later, it’s not a big deal.”
In the Three Rivers Health District, health officials are focusing on “people who have not been vaccinated at all,” Laurier said. “Those are the people we worry about.”
After six months of the vaccine rollout, local health officials are finding more apathy than hesitancy. The Rappahannock Area Health District has shifted from mass clinics, where those eager to be inoculated came to them, to smaller clinics where people gather, whether that’s at a brewery or baseball game, county fair or community center.
They’re finding “individuals who simply do not feel that they need the COVID-19 vaccine,” Chamberlin said. Some already had COVID-19 or are young and don’t consider the virus a big deal, she said.
“While statistically, younger people do not have the more severe illness that COVID-19 can cause, a person won’t know how they’ll be affected until they’re infected,” Chamberlin said. “It’s simply not worth the risk.”
