Even though the current rate of local residents testing positive for COVID-19 remains low, the Rappahannock Area Health District reached two more somber milestones on Sunday.
Fifty local residents have died from the novel coronavirus, and more than 3,000 have been infected since March.
The area’s positivity rate is 4.5 percent, and health officials have stated that a rate under 10 percent mean there’s adequate testing and that the virus isn’t running rampant in a community.
However, the disease continues to take a deadly toll on older people, particularly those in long-term care facilities, where 20 of the area’s 50 fatalities have resulted from virus outbreaks. The death reported Sunday was in Fredericksburg, a white male whose age is listed as 80-plus. He’s the second resident to die from the virus outbreak at Hughes Home, which reported 19 cases as of Sunday.
The Virginia Department of Health’s website was down for a while Saturday, meaning Sunday’s report may not include all the new cases. Even with the possible glitch, the local health district saw 27 new cases and one death while the state reported 958 new cases and three additional deaths.
The local health district had 3,016 cumulative cases, as of Sunday. Spotsylvania County has had the most cases and deaths while Stafford County has had more residents hospitalized. However, since the pandemic began, fewer than one of every 10 local people infected with the virus have had symptoms serious enough to require hospitalization, according to the state health department.
As of Sunday, there were 1,225 cases in Spotsylvania; 1,185 in Stafford; 320 in Fredericksburg; 170 in Caroline County; and 116 in King George County.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 919 cases in Culpeper County; 559 in Fauquier County; 194 in Orange County; and 190 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 84,567 cumulative cases and 2,078 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.