Fredericksburg-area virus death toll hits 75; UMW reports 10 cases

Another positive result came from a COVID-19 test taken at the Student Health Center. That was the only positive of 34 tests taken, just as the surveillance revealed two positives among 180 tests, according to the dashboard.

The remaining seven positive cases are a result of students and staff voluntarily reporting that they have COVID-19, Billingsley said. What makes this component confusing is a student who lives in Northern Virginia may have tested positive and stayed off campus the whole time, she said. Or, a student who’s from another state and takes all classes online may have reported a positive result, which is then recorded.

In addition, the dashboard doesn’t list the exact number of students or staff members who are self-reporting if the number is under 10 in an attempt to protect their privacy, Billingsley said. UMW followed the lead of other universities in designing its dashboard, which is updated each weekday by noon. In the next week, UMW plans to add a category of “active cases” which will offer more up-to-date information.

Because of the small number of cases detected from on-campus testing, Billingsley said “we have been cautiously optimistic” and that staff and students have followed the mantra of “MMDC: monitor, mask, distance, clean.”