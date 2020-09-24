Fredericksburg-area virus death toll hits 75; UMW reports 10 cases

COVID-19 cases are showing up in two totally different environments: on the University of Mary Washington and in local long-term care facilities where the death toll continues to mount.
The deaths of two more people, age 80-plus, were reported Thursday as the Rappahannock Area Health District’s death toll from the novel coronavirus hit 75. The deaths included a Stafford County man, who lived in a nursing home, and a Spotsylvania County woman, who didn’t.
Spotsylvania has 44 virus-related deaths, far more than any other locality in the area because four of five outbreaks at long-term care facilities there resulted in fatalities. By contrast, Stafford, which has a larger population, has 17 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Meanwhile, UMW reports on its COVID-19 dashboard that it’s had 10 positive virus cases this month. There are several caveats associated with those numbers, said Anna Billingsley, an associated vice president for university relations.
Two positive results came as the result of twice-a-week surveillance testing that UMW offers. Every Monday and Thursday, 150 students are randomly selected for testing. The company that provides the rapid-test results, which are available in 15 minutes, has contracted with the college to provide 100 tests a day, but so far, about 85 to 90 students and staff daily have taken the tests, Billingsley said.
Another positive result came from a COVID-19 test taken at the Student Health Center. That was the only positive of 34 tests taken, just as the surveillance revealed two positives among 180 tests, according to the dashboard.
The remaining seven positive cases are a result of students and staff voluntarily reporting that they have COVID-19, Billingsley said. What makes this component confusing is a student who lives in Northern Virginia may have tested positive and stayed off campus the whole time, she said. Or, a student who’s from another state and takes all classes online may have reported a positive result, which is then recorded.
In addition, the dashboard doesn’t list the exact number of students or staff members who are self-reporting if the number is under 10 in an attempt to protect their privacy, Billingsley said. UMW followed the lead of other universities in designing its dashboard, which is updated each weekday by noon. In the next week, UMW plans to add a category of “active cases” which will offer more up-to-date information.
Because of the small number of cases detected from on-campus testing, Billingsley said “we have been cautiously optimistic” and that staff and students have followed the mantra of “MMDC: monitor, mask, distance, clean.”
Over the weekend, local health district officials worked with several agencies, including the Fredericksburg Police Department, to visit local bars and restaurants, especially those frequented by college-age individuals, said Allison Balmes–John, health-district spokesperson.
No regulatory actions were taken, but she said the purpose of the visits was to educate those gathered about the importance of following statewide mandates regarding crowd sizes.
“Outbreaks at college campuses across the country have been a concern for many public health officials, including our staff at RAHD,” Balmes–John said, adding the district has worked with local colleges to provide guidance and prevent outbreaks from occurring outside of campuses.
She pointed to recent studies from the Centers for Disease Control which indicate that while cases among young adults tend to be mild, they often precede an increase in cases among older adults who are at higher risk for serious illness.
“This has real implications for the overall health of our community,” she added.
As for ongoing issues at other facilities, 15 residents of Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton have died, part of an ongoing outbreak that’s included 93 cases. Heritage Hall in King George County is experiencing its second outbreak, which has grown to five cases.
Caroline Detention Facility, which houses detainees for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, currently has 26 active cases of COVID-19.
