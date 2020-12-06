Fredericksburg-area virus deaths reach 100; new cases break daily records

In terms of the spread of COVID-19, all was not merry and bright during the first weekend of December as the Rappahannock Area Health District reached several grim milestones.
The 100th local death was reported—a King George County man, white and in his 60s—and records were set for the number of new daily cases recorded on both Saturday and Sunday. Another 344 people tested positive for the virus over the weekend; there were 187 new cases reported on Saturday and 157 on Sunday.
To put those numbers in perspective, more positive test results were reported in two days than for the entire week that ended Nov. 14. Numbers are exploding at rates the local health district hasn’t experienced before—and the current trend is showing no sign of peaking any time soon, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the Rappahannock Area Health District.
The seven-day average of new cases, as of Sunday, was 112, the highest it’s ever been and almost 70 percent higher than the average from two weeks ago, Balmes–John said. The area’s positivity rate, which measures how many test results are positive among all those taken, stood at 11 percent on Sunday, its highest level since June.
Cases in Culpeper and Fauquier counties also are rising dramatically and Orange County has seen significant increases, said Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District. It’s to the point that he believes concerns about where individual outbreaks are happening seem “somewhat misplaced” because COVID-19 is so widespread.
“The reality is that the virus is present communitywide, one might pick up the virus anywhere,” he wrote in an update on Friday. “Often our investigators are not able to pinpoint a specific place where someone may have contracted the illness.”
The local increases on Saturday were among 3,793 new infections reported statewide. Part of the record-setting jump was due to a backlog of test results, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Still, recent increases mirror the nationwide fallout after Thanksgiving get-togethers.
“This weekend was right in line with when the health department would receive reports of individuals who became infected during gatherings and travel over the holiday,” Balmes–John said.
People exposed to the virus can show symptoms two to 14 days after contact, but the average time between exposure and symptoms is five or six days, she said. It may take another day or two for a person to get tested and a couple more days to get results, so high numbers of new cases align “with the spread of the virus from person to person during the Thanksgiving holiday,” she said.
Last week, Mary Washington Healthcare officials pleaded with community members to do their part to keep hospitals from becoming overcrowded with COVID-19 patients. During the spring and summer, COVID-19 patients at Stafford Hospital and Mary Washington Hospital, which has treated the bulk of local virus cases, never topped 30 per day, said Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare.
Last week, there were more than 60 patients hospitalized with virus symptoms, MWHC officials said.
Health officials have long asked members of the public to wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently and stay home when they’re sick. Charles Griner, a 72-year-old military retiree who lives in King George, believes it’s time for local and state officials to mandate that customers wear face coverings while shopping for food. He submitted a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam’s website, asking that officials enforce the mask-wearing rule “against those who would harm the public for what amounts to political purposes.
“The small minority of customers who contend a ‘right’ to not wear a mask are a clear threat to the public who must visit grocery stores,” Griner wrote.
Public health officials continue to stress the need for precautions around anyone outside their immediate household. Balmes–John said it’s easy to “fall into a false sense of security” around extended family, friends and co-workers, but that it’s “just as important to wear masks and practice social distancing when you are around these people as when you are around strangers in public spaces.”
She added: “We are seeing a number of cases which can be traced back to youth sports, birthday parties, family gatherings and workplaces where people were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing. Even one person being infected at a gathering or workplace can lead to an outbreak, but this risk is substantially reduced by maintaining at least 6 feet of distance and wearing masks at all times.”
