Fredericksburg-area virus deaths reach 100; new cases break daily records

“The reality is that the virus is present communitywide, one might pick up the virus anywhere,” he wrote in an update on Friday. “Often our investigators are not able to pinpoint a specific place where someone may have contracted the illness.”

The local increases on Saturday were among 3,793 new infections reported statewide. Part of the record-setting jump was due to a backlog of test results, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Still, recent increases mirror the nationwide fallout after Thanksgiving get-togethers.

“This weekend was right in line with when the health department would receive reports of individuals who became infected during gatherings and travel over the holiday,” Balmes–John said.

People exposed to the virus can show symptoms two to 14 days after contact, but the average time between exposure and symptoms is five or six days, she said. It may take another day or two for a person to get tested and a couple more days to get results, so high numbers of new cases align “with the spread of the virus from person to person during the Thanksgiving holiday,” she said.