Fredericksburg-area virus hospitalizations up slightly, new cases drop

As schools have reopened and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has loosened COVID-19 guidelines pertaining to quarantine, here’s a mixed bag of reports in terms of data.

Hospitalizations from the virus are up slightly in the Fredericksburg area but down slightly across the state. New cases are down, both locally and across Virginia, as are death counts.

As of Friday, there were 38 people being treated for COVID-19 symptoms in the Fredericksburg area’s three hospitals, according to data from the Rappahannock Area Health District. Five of them were in intensive care.

A week earlier, there were 30 people in Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center with COVID-19.

Virginia was averaging 778 patients a day with the virus as of Friday—a rate that’s down from the previous week, when the daily average was 792 patients, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association dashboard.

While the BA.5 type of omicron variant has been highly contagious, those infected haven’t overwhelmed ICU units—which was the case with the original strain of omicron, and before that, the delta variant. Across Virginia, about one of every seven people hospitalized with the virus, as of Friday, needed intensive care and one-third of those in ICUs were on ventilators, according to the VHHA.

In addition, local health officials have said those who develop serious illnesses tend to have underlying health conditions or immune systems that are suppressed as a result of certain medical conditions or because they’re being treated for diseases like cancer.

Locally, case numbers have dropped. There were 781 new cases reported in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford for the week ending Friday. The previous week, there were 911 new cases, according to RAHD data.

However, because the total does not include people who test at home, health officials suspect the number of infected people is considerably larger.

One new death related to COVID-19 was reported in the local health district last week compared to four deaths the previous week.

In summing up current conditions, the CDC announced Thursday that Americans no longer have to quarantine if they come into contact with a person who has the virus. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin made a similar announcement a month ago, saying those exposed to COVID-19 at child care, schools or camp settings no longer have to undergo mandatory quarantine.

The CDC also said people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others. Agency officials estimate that 95% of Americans age 16 and older have some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected.

“The current conditions of this pandemic are very different from those of the last two years,” said Dr. Greta Massetti, a senior epidemiologist with the CDC.

In the midst of the changes, the federal government on Friday announced $2.1 million in funding to address the pandemic in rural areas, including a clinic in Essex County. A news release from U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine contained a more urgent tone than the CDC report the previous day.

“As Virginia communities continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s critical that we provide resources to help protect Virginians,” stated the news release from Warner and Kaine. “That’s why we are pleased to see these grants go towards COVID vaccination and testing, telehealth and food assistance services, ventilation systems and financial aid.”

Money came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Facilities Emergency Rural Health Care program.

The Ledwith–Lewis Free Clinic in Tappahannock is one of three facilities in Virginia to receive funding. It is getting $36,800 for test kits, rapid test supplies and vaccines as well as additional staffing. The investment will benefit about 27,350 people, according to a news release.

The community-based clinic offers free health care to low-income, uninsured residents of the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. It’s funded by donations from individuals, churches, civic groups and businesses.