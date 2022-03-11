Fredericksburg-area virus metrics drop to levels seen before omicron surge

At the same time that the Fredericksburg area and Virginia are marking the two-year anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, metrics that indicate the severity of the virus are returning to levels seen before the most recent surge.

New cases are averaging about 35 per day in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. The number of people being treated in the area’s three local hospitals was 32 as of Friday—the lowest since before Thanksgiving.

The positivity rate, which measures the percentage of positive virus tests among all those taken, is down to 5.4% after climbing to almost 40% during the height of the highly contagious omicron variant, according to state data. And all five localities in the local health district have a low rate of virus transmission, according to RAHD’s weekly report.

“We are beginning to move beyond the worst moments we have faced as a community and as a nation and we have entered a new phase of this pandemic,” said Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo, director of the local health district.

As cases have declined and communities have relaxed some restrictions, the Virginia Department of Health is changing the way it presents information about COVID-19 cases. Instead of providing only a cumulative total of the damage wrought by the virus since March 2020, the state’s dashboards are focusing instead on “the metrics that matter the most in this new phase,” said Dr. Colin Greene, acting state health commissioner.

A dashboard on cases highlights what’s happened in the last 13 weeks rather than showing large numbers, next to each locality, that indicate how many cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began.

The new focus sheds some interesting light on the impact of omicron, which started to become a concern about 13 weeks ago. In that time period, 28,524 people in the local health district tested positive for the virus. That means that almost 4 of every 10 local people who’ve gotten COVID-19 since March 2020 were infected during the omicron surge.

Deaths reported in the same time period account for almost 1 of every 3 COVID-10 deaths in the RAHD since the pandemic started. As of Friday, 594 local residents have died from the virus, according to state data. Another seven deaths were reported this week.

It’s unclear how well the state dashboard will be able to capture new numbers of cases given the prevalence of at-home test kits. People may not report their positive results to local health departments even though that’s recommended.

Anyone who ordered four free test kits from the United States Post Office can place a second order for four more at special.usps.com/testkits. In addition, the local health district continues to offer testing clinics in local communities and to provide COVID-19 vaccines at area health departments. More information is available on the Rappahannock Area Health District’s Facebook page.

