While virus cases in other parts of the country, as well as Virginia’s Tidewater area, are rising dramatically, rates in the Rappahannock Area Health District seem to be stable—even as another local COVID-19 death has been reported.
“Right now, COVID-19 rates in our area seem to be holding steady and do not reflect a sharp increase at this time,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
She was referring the rate of positive cases in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. The rate has been on a slight uptick in the last week; it was 3.7 percent on Tuesday, July 7, then climbed daily to reach 5.4 percent a week later.
The rate measures the number of positive tests among all tests given, and health officials say less than 10 percent is good because it indicates there’s enough testing available, and that the virus isn’t running rampant through a community.
But an even bigger indicator of COVID’s impact is how many people have cases serious enough to warrant hospitalization, and that measurement is more than stable.
There are 19 patients currently being treated at the area’s three hospitals, which is “the lowest we have had in weeks,” Balmes–John said.
On Tuesday, the health district reported the 46th local death from COVID-19—a woman in her 70s who lived in Spotsylvania County. She is one of 30 white residents who have died from the virus, which also has claimed nine blacks, six Latinos and one person of Asian or Pacific Islander heritage.
More residents have been hospitalized from Stafford than Spotsylvania, by a count of 106 to 84. In the first months of the virus, Stafford was a hot spot—presumably because of its proximity to Northern Virginia—but Spotsylvania has had more cases since the end of June.
It’s also recorded far more deaths and accounts for 70 percent of the COVID-19 fatalities in the local health district. Thirty-two people from Spotsylvania have died, including 18 residents whose deaths were due to an outbreak at Carriage Hill Health & Rehab.
There have been six deaths in Stafford and four each in Caroline and King George. No virus-related deaths have been reported from Fredericksburg.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam expressed concern for the growing number of cases in the Hampton Roads area, especially among young people who aren’t practicing social distancing or wearing masks. He said the infection rate there among those age 20 to 29 has grown 250 percent since early June.
That trend doesn’t hold true locally. As of Tuesday, people in their 20s made up 17.4 percent of all cases in the local health district. A month earlier, they represented 17.1 percent. Their numbers have increased, just because case numbers have, but at the rate of 28 percent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.