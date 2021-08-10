Fredericksburg-area virus rates worsen; vaccines picking up again in some places

The health district also is close to the 300 mark in deaths with the five fatalities reported so far this month. The three men and two women ranged in age from their 50s to 80-plus. Two were residents of Caroline, two lived in Stafford and one in Spotsylvania. Two were Black, two were white and one was listed as having several races.

The one metric that hasn’t climbed at the same dramatic level is the vaccination rate. To date, almost 60 percent of adults in the local health district have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Chamberlin has said repeatedly that the actual rate probably is higher than what’s shown on the state website because it doesn’t include the number of residents vaccinated by the federal government. It has administered 448,649 doses to Department of Defense workers, those with the Bureau of Prisons and Indian Health Service and through the Veterans Administration.

The state is trying to get the federal government to report the localities of the people it has vaccinated so the numbers can be figured into the local rates, but hasn’t had any luck, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator.

“We have been asking for this for weeks,” he said during a Tuesday press briefing to the media.