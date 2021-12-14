Fredericksburg-area volunteers heading to Kentucky to help with storm cleanup

The ministry, which provides ramps, bathroom renovations and other modifications to local homes, has a fair number of tools, but volunteers who want to bring basic equipment are encouraged to do so, Roberson said.

The 516 Project added a disaster relief component to its ministry this year and already has been to North Carolina and Louisiana to help in the aftermath of flooding and Hurricane Ida. During such missions, it teams with local churches who provide the volunteers a place to stay. Roberson encourages those volunteering to bring a cot or air mattress and comforter.

The project gets its name from Matthew 5:16, which encourages people to “let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” That’s the motivation for the trip to Kentucky, Roberson said.

“These folks desperately need us to show up for them and show the love of Jesus,” he said. “We just want to be there to support them and help them put the pieces back together.”

Those interested in joining the effort are asked to sign up at 516project.org/kentuckytornadobg21. Donations also can be made at 516project.networkforgood.com.

