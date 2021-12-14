Fredericksburg-area volunteers heading to Kentucky to help with storm cleanup

A team of Fredericksburg-area volunteers, organized by the faith-based 516 Project Ministry, is heading to Kentucky to help those impacted by the past weekend’s devastating tornadoes.
James Roberson, the ministry’s founder and president, started contacting churches, relief organizations and emergency management officials in several states after news footage aired of the storm’s path of destruction. A string of tornadoes tore through parts of Kentucky as well as Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee, leveling communities and turning homes, businesses and community buildings into matchsticks.
At least 74 deaths, including those of 12 children, have been reported in Kentucky and another 14 in other states. Officials expect those death counts to rise as searches continue for dozens of people still missing.
Roberson and his team decided they could make the most impact in Bowling Green, Ky. They put out of the call for help on Monday and have rounded up about 20 volunteers from Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee, he said. About a dozen are from the Fredericksburg area.
Roberson is leaving at 7 a.m. Wednesday for Kentucky and said other volunteers plan to arrive between Thursday and the weekend. The group plans to be there for seven days, until Wednesday, Dec. 22, and will focus on cleaning up debris, cutting trees and repairing roofs on homes that are still salvageable.
The ministry, which provides ramps, bathroom renovations and other modifications to local homes, has a fair number of tools, but volunteers who want to bring basic equipment are encouraged to do so, Roberson said.
The 516 Project added a disaster relief component to its ministry this year and already has been to North Carolina and Louisiana to help in the aftermath of flooding and Hurricane Ida. During such missions, it teams with local churches who provide the volunteers a place to stay. Roberson encourages those volunteering to bring a cot or air mattress and comforter.
The project gets its name from Matthew 5:16, which encourages people to “let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” That’s the motivation for the trip to Kentucky, Roberson said.
“These folks desperately need us to show up for them and show the love of Jesus,” he said. “We just want to be there to support them and help them put the pieces back together.”
Those interested in joining the effort are asked to sign up at 516project.org/kentuckytornadobg21. Donations also can be made at 516project.networkforgood.com.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425