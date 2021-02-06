Fredericksburg-area volunteers in vaccine push prove 'public health is a team sport'

When one-third of the male population went off to World War II, the folks back home, including women who hadn’t been part of the workforce, took jobs in factories, shipyards and in clerical positions for the military—all part of the effort to “free a man to fight.”

Communities are now using similar tactics in the battle against COVID-19.

Local volunteers are helping register people, direct traffic or provide wheelchairs for the elderly at vaccination clinics; nurses and doctors are coming out of retirement to help get more shots into arms; and government workers are manning phone lines so anxious callers can hear a human voice on the other end.

While the virus has been a political ping-pong on the national front, “when you start drilling down into the communities, those politics go aside, and it’s really about helping each other out,” said Spotsylvania County Fire Chief Jay Cullinan.

“There’s a significant willingness to be part of the solution, which I’m really encouraged about,” he said. “Everyone has that heightened sense of urgency to get something done, and they want to be part of that solution.”