Fredericksburg-area volunteers in vaccine push prove 'public health is a team sport'

When one-third of the male population went off to World War II, the folks back home, including women who hadn’t been part of the workforce, took jobs in factories, shipyards and in clerical positions for the military—all part of the effort to “free a man to fight.”
Communities are now using similar tactics in the battle against COVID-19.
Local volunteers are helping register people, direct traffic or provide wheelchairs for the elderly at vaccination clinics; nurses and doctors are coming out of retirement to help get more shots into arms; and government workers are manning phone lines so anxious callers can hear a human voice on the other end.
While the virus has been a political ping-pong on the national front, “when you start drilling down into the communities, those politics go aside, and it’s really about helping each other out,” said Spotsylvania County Fire Chief Jay Cullinan.
“There’s a significant willingness to be part of the solution, which I’m really encouraged about,” he said. “Everyone has that heightened sense of urgency to get something done, and they want to be part of that solution.”
Their efforts are helping free up public-health officials, who must oversee vaccination clinics according to standards established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those regulations cover the more specialized treatment the virus vaccines require—including ultra-cold storage and dilution before they’re administered—as well as monitoring recipients for possible reactions.
The assistance is more than welcome, given that local health departments, and the health districts they comprise historically have been understaffed and underfunded, said Joe Saitta, incident commander with the Rappahannock Area Health District.
Like officials in the 35 health districts across the state, Saitta works with a team of public health nurses, technicians and epidemiologists who normally focus on matters such as inspecting restaurants, regulating private wells and water and running free clinics for pregnant women, those with sexually transmitted diseases and children who need immunizations.
When the pandemic hit, health district officials turned their efforts to tracking the virus in an attempt to limit its spread. They called on community partners to help set up free testing clinics throughout the district—which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford—then sought that assistance again with efforts to roll out the vaccine to a population of 375,000.
Firefighters and paramedics, both paid and volunteer, as well as emergency management officials and National Guard members, county administrators and city leaders have asked, “What can we do to help you?” Saitta said. “We’ve taken them up on it, believe me.”
His boss is Dr. Denise Bonds, acting director of the local health district, and she puts it this way: “Public health is a team sport.”
‘TAKES A VILLAGE’
One of the biggest examples of people coming together in a crisis—and setting up a quick response—has been the vaccination clinic run by Mary Washington Healthcare. Before or after their shifts, doctors, nurses and other hospital employees have shown up at the Fick Conference Center on the Mary Washington Hospital campus to get people vaccinated.
Community volunteers direct traffic in the parking lot, where eager people with appointments wait until they get a text telling them to enter the building. Even though vaccinators have to explain a 14-page document about the vaccine, and recipients have to be monitored for 15 minutes after they’ve gotten the shot, the process has been hailed as being as efficient as a Chick-fil-A drive-thru, according to Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare.
As of this weekend, Mary Washington Healthcare will have vaccinated almost 30,000 people.
“It truly takes a village to pull this together day-to-day,” said Lisa Henry, MWHC’s marketing director and a clinic volunteer herself. “I have enjoyed running into colleagues I have only seen on video meetings [in the] last year. It’s a hopeful, festive environment in the vaccine clinic every day.”
It’s also a busy one. Each four-hour shift requires about 60 people and as many as one-third are volunteers. Some are retired nurses, doctors or pharmacists; others are work-at-home professionals or college students doing remote learning who want to give back, she said.
Al Payne, a retired doctor in obstetrics and gynecology, is among them. He’s one of hundreds of people who have gotten state training and are serving as Medical Reserve Corp volunteers. (Those interested can submit an application to vvhs.vamrc.org/. Training has been streamlined to provide a quicker turnaround.)
Payne, who’s 68 and lives in Stafford County, practiced for more than 40 years and felt a “social responsibility” to help during the pandemic. He’s been vaccinating people for more than a month at clinics sponsored by the health district and has watched the operation become “a much more well-oiled machine.”
Most of the people he’s seen are thrilled to get an appointment and sometimes get “very emotional” about being vaccinated.
Payne is happy to do his part to hopefully eradicate the scourge of COVID-19.
“I come back so elated, every single time,” he said about working in a clinic. “It’s just like the successful delivery of a baby.”
In addition to the volunteer vaccinators, the health district has reached agreements with LifeCare medical transports as well as officials in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania and Stafford counties so their paramedics and others qualified to give shots can get the extra training needed—and the liability coverage—to administer the vaccine.
‘GLIMMER OF HOPE’
Sometimes, an understanding voice—and a live person at the other end of a phone line—can provide needed comfort.
During regular meetings with health district officials, Fredericksburg leaders realized that the health district’s call center was being inundated with more than 300 calls daily, and the limited staff couldn’t get to all of them.
The city started sending some employees to the call center after they were trained on how to help callers register for the vaccine. Last week alone, they contributed about 60 hours of time, City Manager Tim Baroody said, and the effort will continue as long as it’s needed.
While workers can’t get people vaccinated any quicker—which is the ongoing frustration people face—the “least we can do is comfort our senior population and assure them that help is on the way,” he said. Workers who have talked with residents “say it’s heartwarming to be able to offer a little glimmer of hope in our communities.”
Those eligible for the vaccine who need help can contact the Rappahannock Area Health District’s call center at 540/899-4797 during weekday business hours, except holidays.
The Northern Neck Planning District Commission saw its health officials being overwhelmed the same way. Three Rivers Health District covers 10 counties from Westmoreland into the Middle Peninsula, and planners wanted health workers to focus on setting up clinics, not answering phone calls, said Jerry Davis, commission director.
Four Northern Neck localities—Westmoreland, Richmond, Northumberland and Lancaster counties—committed staff members to a resource center in the planning office in Warsaw. While there was some fear early on that the call center would be inundated with “angry people looking to vent,” Davis said that hasn’t been the case at all.
“People appreciate being able to call a number and talk to a live person, to be able to ask questions and get information and know that their name is being placed on a waiting list,” he said.
Officials sometimes lose sight of the fact that everyone isn’t able to register for the vaccine online, especially in rural areas with limited access, Davis said. The Northern Neck COVID-19 hotline is open during weekday business hours at 888/204-5357.
