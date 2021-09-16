Fredericksburg-area voters can begin casting ballots Sept. 17

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Early voting for the Nov. 2 general election begins in Virginia this Friday and voters in most Fredericksburg-area localities face a lot of choices.
The state’s top offices—governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general—are on the ballot in every locality. Most localities will also choose General Assembly representatives and fill seats on local boards of supervisors and school boards.
Ward seats for Fredericksburg City Council and School Board and constitutional offices are also part of the mix this year after the city moved its municipal elections from the spring to the fall to comply with a new state law.
In addition to voting early in person, registered voters can also vote on Nov. 2 or by mail. To request a mail ballot, go to vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation by Oct. 22. The last day to register to vote or update voter registration information is Oct. 12.
Here’s a roundup who’s running for office across the region this fall:
FREDERICKSBURG
In-person early voting can be done weekdays through Oct. 29, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 601 Caroline St., fifth floor. Saturday in-person early voting is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.
City Council
Ward 1—Jason Graham
Ward 2—John A. Gerlach, William Andrew Reese
Ward 3—Tim B. Duffy, Rene Alfonzo Rodriguez
Ward 4—Charlie L. “Chuck” Frye Jr., Amber B. Peebles
School Board
Ward 1—M.D. Rowe, Margie Lucas (write-in)
Ward 2—Kathleen Pomeroy (incumbent), uncontested
Ward 3—Jennifer Boyd (incumbent), Jesus Dominguez
Ward 4—Malvina Rollins Kay (incumbent), uncontested
Constitutional offices
Commonwealth’s Attorney—Elizabeth K. “Libby” Humphries
Sheriff—Paul Wilson Higgs
Treasurer—Brenda A. Wood
Commissioner of the Revenue—Lois B. Jacob
STAFFORD
In-person early voting is available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Oct. 29 in Conference Room ABC at the George L. Gordon Jr. Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road. Saturday in-person early voting is also available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 30. If voters have ballots mailed to their homes, bring those ballots when coming to vote.
Board of Supervisors
Aquia District—Monica Gary (I), Paul Milde (R)
Falmouth District—Meg Bohmke (R), Sandy Cole (I)
Garrisonville District—Bart Randall (I), Pamela Yeung (D)
Hartwood District—Darrell English (R), Keith Jones (D)
School Board
Aquia District—Maya Guy, David Fauth
Falmouth District—Sarah Chase
Garrisonville District—Maureen Siegmund, Wanda Blackwell
Hartwood District—Marc Broklawski, Alyssa Halstead
SPOTSYLVANIA
In-person early voting will be held weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the 4924 Southpoint Parkway office through Oct. 29. Saturday in-person voting will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30.
A ballot drop box will be available at the 4708 Southpoint Parkway office during early voting and through 7 p.m. Election Day.
Board of Supervisors
Battlefield District—Baron Braswell, Nick Ignacio, Chris Yakabouski
Lee Hill District—Lori Hayes, Todd Rump
Berkeley District—Kevin Marshall (R)
School Board
Battlefield District—Nicole Cole, Lawrence DiBella
Berkeley District—Erin Grampp, April Gillespie
Lee Hill District—Lisa Phelps, Richard Lieberman
KING GEORGE
In-person early voting will be held weekdays through Oct. 29 in the county office building, 10459 Courthouse Drive, Suite 102, King George. Saturday in-person voting is planned from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30.
A ballot drop box will be available at the county office building, beside the double doors, during early voting and through 7 p.m. Election Day.
Board of Supervisors
James Monroe District—T.C. Collins
Shiloh District—Cathy Binder, Cedell Brooks
School Board
James Monroe District—Matthew Roles, Miriam Niemi
Shiloh District—David Bush, Earsley Robinson
CAROLINE
Early voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 29 and on Sunday, Oct. 23 and 30 at the Office of the General Registrar, 212 North Main Street, Bowling Green No local races on the ballot.
GENERAL ASSEMBLY
House District 2 (part of North Stafford)—Gina Ciarcia (R), Candi King (D)
House District 28 (parts of Stafford, Fredericksburg)—Josh Cole (D), Tara Durant (R)
House District 54 (parts of Spotsylvania and Caroline)—Eric Butterworth (D), Bobby Orrock (R)
House District 55 (parts of Spotsylvania, Caroline)—H.F. “Buddy Fowler Jr. (R), Rachel Levy (D).
House District 56 (Louisa, part of Spotsylvania)—Blakeley Lockhart (D), John McGuire (R)
House District 88 (part of Spotsylvania, Stafford, Fredericksburg and Fauquier)—Kecia Evans (D), Timothy Lewis (L), Phillip “Phil” Scott (R)
House District 99 (King George, Westmoreland, part of Caroline)—Linwood Blizzard II (D), Margaret Bevans Ransome (R).