Fredericksburg-area voters can begin casting ballots Sept. 17

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Early voting for the Nov. 2 general election begins in Virginia this Friday and voters in most Fredericksburg-area localities face a lot of choices.

The state’s top offices—governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general—are on the ballot in every locality. Most localities will also choose General Assembly representatives and fill seats on local boards of supervisors and school boards.

Ward seats for Fredericksburg City Council and School Board and constitutional offices are also part of the mix this year after the city moved its municipal elections from the spring to the fall to comply with a new state law.

In addition to voting early in person, registered voters can also vote on Nov. 2 or by mail. To request a mail ballot, go to vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation by Oct. 22. The last day to register to vote or update voter registration information is Oct. 12.

Here’s a roundup who’s running for office across the region this fall:

FREDERICKSBURG