Fredericksburg-area voters head to the polls to select 7th District representative

Cool temperatures and a total lunar eclipse greeted the first voters to arrive at the polls on Election Day. For most Fredericksburg-area residents, there was only one choice on the ballot: the 7th Congressional District race between incumbent Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican candidate Yesli Vega.

Stephen Kline, who's been a polling station election chief in Stafford County for the last nine elections, said voters began lining up before he opened the doors of Conway Elementary School at 6 a.m.

“Before we opened, there was about 10 or 12 people here first thing in the morning,” Kline said.

Keith Lockett, a volunteer with the Spanberger campaign who was staffing the candidate's booth at Stafford Elementary School, said it was the first time he volunteered to work an election, and was surprised to see so many people come out to vote.

“Since 6 this morning, I think the turnout’s been steady,” Lockett said.

Virginia’s new 7th District was created following the 2020 Census that revealed 471,357 residents now call the Fredericksburg region their home, up 63,000 from 10 years ago.

The 7th District now includes a large portion of Prince William County, Fredericksburg, and all of Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George, Caroline, Orange, Culpeper, Madison and Greene counties, as well as a small northwestern slice of Albemarle County.

Kline, who arrived at Conway Elementary School about 4:45 a.m. along with a small cadre of voting officials to set up the precinct, said when they officially opened their doors, the first voter told Kline she had requested an absentee ballot ahead of Election Day but had a slight problem.

“She had received the ballot but didn't bring it with her,” Kline said. “So we had to vote her provisionally."

James Ashby, an 18-year-old student at George Washington University, cast the first vote of his life about one hour after sunrise at Dixon–Smith Middle School, also in southern Stafford.

“A pretty comfortable experience all around," Ashby said. "I have a vested interest in the future of the country and I want to do my part in shaping that future."

Although Ashby said all elections are important, he said today’s highly publicized Congressional race between Spanberger and Vega is an "especially important" one.

"There's a lot at stake,” Ashby said. “The House has a chance of flipping, so I think that makes this election more important."

By 8 a.m. Tuesday, nearly 200 voters had already cast their votes at Dixon–Smith.

Brian Stanley, who said he's not happy with the way things are going in the country, said he chose Vega when elections officials handed him his ballot.

"And to be honest, the other side I just got tired of hearing about abortion, abortion, abortion,” Stanley said. “They didn't want to talk about policies and things that I care about.”

Natasha Jasso–Smith of Stafford said she cast her vote for Spanberger because the incumbent seemed more moderate and "less extreme" than her opponent.

"She works with both sides of the aisle,” Jasso–Smith said. “I didn’t think Yesli Vega could protect women's rights, which is a big deal for me."

Fredericksburg’s General Registrar Jessica Atkinson said by noon, about 2,800 votes had been cast in the city. Volunteer election officials at the Dorothy Hart Community Center said they were seeing a steady stream of voters, including a trolley shuttle that brought students from the University of Mary Washington to the polling place at regular intervals.

UMW student Elizabeth Wirick, 19, registered to vote and voted for the first time Tuesday. She said reproductive rights was the top issue for her in this election.

“Making sure I have a choice over my own body and also making this a better neighborhood for us to live in [are important issues],” she said. “We’ll be living here for a few more years and we would like to live in a place where we feel safe.”

Access to abortion was also the top issue for Kiersten Johnson, 36, along with education. She brought her 7-year-old son with her.

“I want to give him an idea of what he will be able to do one day,” she said.

Meghan Budinger, 43, said she was voting out of concern for women’s rights and the future of democracy.

“This is an important election,” she said. “I’m concerned about the direction of the country.”

Shortly after noon, poll workers at Dorothy Hart said there had been a steady stream of voters, with a line running just outside the front doors, since 6 a.m.

Poll workers at Spotsylvania's Smith Station Elementary School said by noon, voter turnout was high and coming in at a steady stream. Don Holmes, the chief election officer of the precinct, said the number of voters was “well ahead” of the pace for the polling site’s highest voter turnout of 1,700.

“To me, it’s almost like a general election,” Holmes said. “People feel strong about it.”

Dawn Zeets cast her ballot at the Smith Station precinct along with her husband and daughter. All three voted for Spanberger.

Dawn Zeets said it’s her civic duty to vote, but personal rights stood atop her list of reasons for voting, while the couple's daughter Lily said it’s important that the “right people are getting elected to protect our rights … Women’s rights need to be protected. Gay rights need to be protected.”

Robert Rawlings, another Spotsylvania voter and a Republican, said he cast his vote to help make Joe Biden a lame duck sitting president.

“I think … he has done so many things wrong since he’s been in office, and all the good that Trump did while he was in nobody seems to recognize,” Rawlings said.

Spanberger won the 7th District in 2018. At the time, it was situated mostly west of Richmond and Fredericksburg. The redistricting not only moved the district to a new part of the state, it required several jurisdictions to add new precincts to accommodate the higher number of registered voters who now live in the region.

On Tuesday morning, one Spotsylvania resident said some voters attempting to cast their ballots at their longtime polling station of Lee Hill Elementary School were unaware their precinct had changed when they came to vote. Spotsylvania voting officials said all voters should have received a notification by mail showing their new polling station.

“Everyone in the state was mailed a new voter ID notice to let them know where they go to vote now,” said Kellie Acors, Spotsylvania County’s registrar. “We've got a lot of voters that are looking for their right precinct.”

Stafford registrar Anna Hash said some voters showed up at the wrong place to vote Tuesday morning.

“There are people going to the wrong precinct, yes, because they didn't receive their card or just went to where they’ve always gone,” Hash said. “But yes, there has been some of that, and they've just been directed to their correct precinct.”