FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A beautiful start to October

The glorious weather continues into the Fredericksburg area’s first weekend of October.

The quiet weather conditions that dominated this week are thanks to a sprawling area of high pressure over the eastern half of the nation. That feature will continue the clear skies, light winds and comfortable temperatures into the weekend. Meanwhile the Atlantic tropical season is still active, but no storm looks to come within shouting distance of the U.S. anytime soon.

After this Friday morning’s chilly start, thermometers around Fredericksburg will climb to the mid-70s this afternoon, just about average for the beginning of October. (By Halloween average daily highs drop by 10 degrees.) Dew points will remain in the comfortable range today, reflecting the dry air mass in place. After another clear night with light winds, Saturday morning’s temperatures will dip into the low 50s before afternoon highs top out right around 80 degrees.

Sunday then looks to be a transition day ahead of a low-pressure system and cold front approaching from the west. Most of the day will be sunny, but clouds will begin creeping into the Fredericksburg area by sunset. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s Sunday afternoon, accompanied by a noticeable increase in humidity ahead of this next weather system.

Meanwhile this week’s Drought Monitor is clear of drought conditions across most of Virginia. That’s a good sign, given that September can be a pretty dry month. Now, who’s ready for some pumpkin decorations?