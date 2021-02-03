FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A break from ice and snow, but is more looming?

The Fredericksburg area will see a brief improvement in its weather midweek, but more unsettled conditions are approaching.

The low-pressure system that hung around just off the Delmarva peninsula for what seemed like an eternity bloomed into a massive nor’easter that is now over Nova Scotia. The final outer band of clouds and light precipitation from this storm is currently streaming down the Interstate 95 corridor. As the system pulls farther away today (Wednesday), the sun will reappear by late morning.

Despite the sunshine and afternoon temperatures that will reach the mid-40s, the term “balmy” just won’t describe the feeling outdoors, thanks to gusty northwesterly winds. Those breezes will persist at 10-15 mph with occasional gusts over 25 mph. Overnight things will settle down quite a bit and Fredericksburg-area thermometers will drop to the low 20s by dawn Thursday.

The graphic shows the forecast surface map at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. High pressure will be firmly in control over the Mid-Atlantic. The Fredericksburg area will thus benefit with plentiful sunshine, light winds, and temperatures that will top out at or near 50 degrees. That’s actually warm for early February, given that the month begins with average highs in the mid-40s and ends with those averages climbing to the low 50s.