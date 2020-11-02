FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A chilly start to the work week

The work week in Fredericksburg will start very chilly and blustery.

Welcome to November!! The gales of autumn have been mostly absent until Sunday, when they showed up in force. The windy conditions resulted in thermometers at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington registering overnight lows of 37, 37, and 38 degrees, respectively. That very even distribution of temperatures is a reflection of the atmospheric mixing caused by the winds.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Speaking of temperatures the graphic illustrates the 24-hour change from Sunday morning to this Monday morning. A very chilly Arctic air mass which dove south via those gusty winds now blankets the eastern half of the nation. Thus despite sunny skies, today’s high temperature in and around Fredericksburg will top out only in the low 50s as northwest breezes gust over 30 mph. For comparison, average daily highs at the beginning of November are in the mid-60s while by the end of the month they drop to the mid-50s.

The winds will relax somewhat tonight and Tuesday, although gusts of 15-20 mph will still be possible. Sunshine will reign supreme again tomorrow and afternoon temperatures will warm back into the low 60s in Fredericksburg. No rain is in the forecast for the region anytime soon and a warming trend will boost temperatures above normal by the end of the work week.