FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A chilly Wednesday, with warm-up to follow

Fredericksburg will be chilly midweek, but a warm-up will move in for the weekend.

Tuesday’s brisk northwesterly breezes pumped cold and very dry Canadian air into Fredericksburg and vicinity (static electricity, anyone?). When the wind calmed overnight, the combination of dry air and clear skies allowed temperatures to plummet, thanks to radiational cooling. Area thermometers bottomed out this Wednesday morning at 32, 33, and 37 degrees respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington.

This afternoon temperatures around Fredericksburg will only top out in the mid-40s, a value more typical of January. Coupled with more gusty northwesterly breezes, the notion of wind chill will return. As described in the graphic, the human body cools faster when the wind pulls our body heat away. Thus the outdoors will feel several degrees cooler to folks than today’s actual air temperatures.

The good news is that after an even chillier morning start to Thursday (lows in the upper 20s), a warm-up will commence. High pressure at the surface will move off the coast and swing the winds around from the south, a warmer direction. Thus temperatures tomorrow afternoon will climb to the mid-50s in the Fredericksburg area, a normal November value.

That warming trend will continue into the weekend with high temperatures in the 60s returning to the forecast. Will that warmth continue into Thanksgiving week? Friday’s blogpost will examine those details more closely.