FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A cold start to week, then a warmup

Dry air and gusty winds will make today feel much chillier in the Fredericksburg area.
A cold front pushed through Fredericksburg Sunday afternoon, but the cooler air trailing it delayed its arrival until Sunday night. This Monday morning, local thermometers bottomed out in the low and mid 30s, while afternoon highs will struggle to reach the upper 40s. Northwesterly breezes will gust over 20 mph as well, forcing wind chill values 5 to 8 degrees below actual air temperature readings.
The other weather factor rapidly becoming a concern is the continued dry pattern. Precipitation has been scarce as the air masses rolling across the region remain very dry. The graphic is last Tuesday’s Drought Monitor, showing the “abnormally dry” shading creeping into the Fredericksburg area. Little rain is expected this week to alleviate the arid conditions, so folks considering outdoor burning should hold off on that thought until a significant rain event arrives.
Tonight a short wave trough will scoot southeast from the Great Lakes region, bringing clouds—but no precipitation—into Fredericksburg and vicinity. The blanket of clouds will keep overnight temperatures from dropping as much as they otherwise could. Tuesday morning lows will still drop into the upper 20s and low 30s, however.
Winds tomorrow will swap around from a warmer southwesterly direction, aiding the sunshine in boosting temperatures to the mid-50s during the afternoon.
A warming trend will set in for the rest of this week as the upper air flow flattens to a more west-to-east pattern (vs. north-to-south). Fredericksburg area folks can expect a brief return to the 60s for daily highs! Even so, this has been designated “Winter Weather Preparedness Week,” with an emphasis on different aspects of winter weather here in Virginia. Check out the link for more information each day.
Happy Monday!