FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A cold start to week, then a warmup

Dry air and gusty winds will make today feel much chillier in the Fredericksburg area.

A cold front pushed through Fredericksburg Sunday afternoon, but the cooler air trailing it delayed its arrival until Sunday night. This Monday morning, local thermometers bottomed out in the low and mid 30s, while afternoon highs will struggle to reach the upper 40s. Northwesterly breezes will gust over 20 mph as well, forcing wind chill values 5 to 8 degrees below actual air temperature readings.

The other weather factor rapidly becoming a concern is the continued dry pattern. Precipitation has been scarce as the air masses rolling across the region remain very dry. The graphic is last Tuesday’s Drought Monitor, showing the “abnormally dry” shading creeping into the Fredericksburg area. Little rain is expected this week to alleviate the arid conditions, so folks considering outdoor burning should hold off on that thought until a significant rain event arrives.

