FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A foggy start to winter and look ahead to Christmas snow chances

The first day of winter began cloudy with fog, but the sun will break through during the afternoon.
Astronomical winter arrived at 5:02 a.m. today—Monday—when the solstice occurred. The sun’s most direct rays reached their southernmost point and then began a northward march. Official sunrise in Fredericksburg this morning was at 7:23 a.m. and sunset will happen at 4:53 p.m. for a total of 9 1/2 hours of sunlight. By Jan. 1, local sunset will be back to 5 p.m., occurring later every day until the summer solstice in June.
Meanwhile, this morning started foggy in many areas as the air temperature fell to the dew point. When those two values are equal, the result can be thick fog. The worst visibilities looks to have been along the U.S. 29 and Interstate 64 corridors. Both the fog and the low clouds will fade as today progresses, with the sun peeking through after lunch. Fredericksburg area thermometers will top out near 50 degrees this afternoon.
Then a cold front will cross the area overnight, bringing more clouds and some scattered showers this evening. The timing of the new cloud deck may prevent a clear viewing of tonight’s conjunction (closest approach) of planets Jupiter and Saturn. Folks who want to witness this rare phenomenon should keep fingers crossed that the clouds’ arrival will be delayed. Look southwest after sunset for a glimpse of an astronomical event not seen for several centuries.
That cold front won’t bring especially cold air, but it will usher brisk northwest winds into Fredericksburg on Tuesday. Tomorrow looks to be sunny and mild for late December, with afternoon highs in the low 50s but with winds gusting over 20 mph. Wednesday’s weather will be very similar to Tuesday, but with much lighter breezes.
All eyes then turn to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as a powerful Arctic front bears down on the East Coast. At the moment, Thursday looks to be very wet with heavy rain. If—and that’s a big IF—the cold air catches up with the departing moisture, the precipitation could end with some snowflakes early Friday. However, the odds of anything accumulating in the Fredericksburg vicinity are very low as indicated on the graphic. Better chances for snow on the ground will be west of the Blue Ridge.
Christmas Day in Fredericksburg will be cold, there’s no doubt about that. But could it be white Christmas, too? Because Christmas falls on Friday, we'll shift to a holiday schedule this week. So look for more details in a special Christmas Eve morning blogpost.
