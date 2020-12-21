FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A foggy start to winter and look ahead to Christmas snow chances

The first day of winter began cloudy with fog, but the sun will break through during the afternoon.

Astronomical winter arrived at 5:02 a.m. today—Monday—when the solstice occurred. The sun’s most direct rays reached their southernmost point and then began a northward march. Official sunrise in Fredericksburg this morning was at 7:23 a.m. and sunset will happen at 4:53 p.m. for a total of 9 1/2 hours of sunlight. By Jan. 1, local sunset will be back to 5 p.m., occurring later every day until the summer solstice in June.

Meanwhile, this morning started foggy in many areas as the air temperature fell to the dew point. When those two values are equal, the result can be thick fog. The worst visibilities looks to have been along the U.S. 29 and Interstate 64 corridors. Both the fog and the low clouds will fade as today progresses, with the sun peeking through after lunch. Fredericksburg area thermometers will top out near 50 degrees this afternoon.

