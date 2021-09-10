FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A gorgeous weekend awaits

Sunny and dry conditions will prevail this weekend in Fredericksburg.

Folks who have been itching for a September weekend conducive to outdoor activities are in luck. The cold front that passed through the Fredericksburg area Thursday left behind a wonderfully comfortable air mass. The result is today’s—Friday’s—weather, with sunny skies, low dew points, and afternoon highs that will barely touch the 80-degree mark on local thermometers. A northerly breeze will keep that refreshing feeling on track.

Saturday will continue the awesome weather with sunshine and low humidity as high pressure settles in overtop the region. Morning lows in the mid- to upper 50s will give way to afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Heat begins to creep back in Saturday evening as that high pressure slides a bit further east. Southwest winds will push warmer air into Fredericksburg overnight, with temperatures Sunday morning dropping only to the low 60s.

Skies will remain sunny Sunday while temperatures rise into the low 90s during the afternoon. Dew points will edge higher but overall the humidity will still be tolerable compared to August’s steam bath.