FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A hint of winter, then a warmup

Midweek weather in the Fredericksburg area is bringing a very brief taste of winter.
As I write this, a band of light precipitation is streaming northeast across the Fredericksburg area. A local report mentioned a frozen variety, which was very likely graupel. As shown on the graphic, this type of precipitation can occur when temperatures are above freezing as they are this Wednesday morning. One visible distinction between graupel and sleet is that the former resembles “Dippin’ Dots” ice cream while the latter looks like plain old ice.
Today’s potential for winter weather was minimized by a failure of “phasing”. An upper air disturbance to the northwest of Fredericksburg wasn’t able to join up (i.e. phase) with moisture moving northward from the Gulf of Mexico. The developing surface low center will track across the Outer Banks of North Carolina, and the bulk of today’s precipitation will fall as rain across the Carolinas. That won’t help alleviate the continued dry conditions around the ‘Burg.
Temperatures today will slowly rise into the mid-40s under cloudy skies, with the light precipitation likely ending in the Fredericksburg area shortly after the lunch hour. Those clouds are expected to break enough late this afternoon to afford a peek of sunshine before sunset occurs at 4:49 pm. Tonight, skies will gradually clear and local thermometers will drop into the mid-20s by dawn.
Thursday will turn only slightly warmer for Fredericksburg and vicinity, with temperatures topping out in the upper 40s. High clouds will gradually thicken and lower during the day as moisture is transported over the area by upper level winds. A warm front will then push north of the region on Friday, so the end of the work week will warm to near 60 degrees.
The next chance for significant rainfall will occur Saturday, as the next weather system crosses the area. That may not match up with folks’ desires for the weekend, but the moisture is very much needed locally. Along with that rain, temperatures once again look to soar well above average for the date, perhaps reaching the 70-degree mark again this December.