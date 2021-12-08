FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A hint of winter, then a warmup

Midweek weather in the Fredericksburg area is bringing a very brief taste of winter.

As I write this, a band of light precipitation is streaming northeast across the Fredericksburg area. A local report mentioned a frozen variety, which was very likely graupel. As shown on the graphic, this type of precipitation can occur when temperatures are above freezing as they are this Wednesday morning. One visible distinction between graupel and sleet is that the former resembles “Dippin’ Dots” ice cream while the latter looks like plain old ice.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s potential for winter weather was minimized by a failure of “phasing”. An upper air disturbance to the northwest of Fredericksburg wasn’t able to join up (i.e. phase) with moisture moving northward from the Gulf of Mexico. The developing surface low center will track across the Outer Banks of North Carolina, and the bulk of today’s precipitation will fall as rain across the Carolinas. That won’t help alleviate the continued dry conditions around the ‘Burg.