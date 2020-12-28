FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A mild end to a tumultuous year

The last Monday of 2020 in Fredericksburg will be mild and dry.

After a bout with very dry and chilly Arctic air over the holiday weekend today’s (Monday’s) conditions will be much more benign. Low pressure scooting across the Great Lakes this morning is pulling warm moist air northward from the Gulf of Mexico into the Fredericksburg area. Temperatures will climb into the mid-50s this afternoon with sunshine returning after lunch as the clouds melt away.

That low pressure will eventually drag a cold front through Fredericksburg and vicinity after 7 p.m. However, the air behind this next boundary is of more seasonal Pacific (vs. Arctic) origin. Thus Tuesday morning temperatures will begin at or just below the freezing mark while tomorrow afternoon area thermometers will top out in the mid-40s, pretty much average for late December and January. Sunshine will dominate while northwest breezes will gust to 15 mph.

The graphic shows the average coldest day of the year across the lower 48. Most of the nation east of the Rocky Mountains has that occurring in January. In Fredericksburg, the average date of the coldest day comes during the second week of January. A peek ahead at the long-range forecast indicates no truly frigid air due into the ‘Burg for the next 10 days or so.

Meanwhile, the end of this calendar year and the first day of 2021 both look to be mild and very wet locally. Those New Year’s Eve celebrations may not require heavy coats, but they will likely call for rain gear. More on that in Wednesday’s blogpost.