FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A nice start to week, but rain on the way

After a warm and dry start to Fredericksburg’s work week, it will turn very wet for Veterans’ Day.

The mild and dry autumn weather pattern continues in Fredericksburg to begin the week. Fog this Monday morning was a bit of a problem in spots as overnight temperatures lowered to the dew point. But sunshine will prevail as the morning wears on, with area thermometers registering afternoon highs in the mid-70s yet again. The run of above-normal November temperatures has helped this autumn be rather delightful.

Tuesday’s dry weather will end the streak, however. Tomorrow morning will begin with another round of fog before sunshine breaks through. Afternoon temperatures will again reach the mid-70s, but under only partly sunny skies, as clouds begin to overspread the Fredericksburg area. Showers will enter the region Tuesday night, heralding some pretty decent rainfall totals (top graphic panel) for Wednesday, Veterans’ Day.