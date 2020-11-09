FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A nice start to week, but rain on the way

After a warm and dry start to Fredericksburg’s work week, it will turn very wet for Veterans’ Day.
The mild and dry autumn weather pattern continues in Fredericksburg to begin the week. Fog this Monday morning was a bit of a problem in spots as overnight temperatures lowered to the dew point. But sunshine will prevail as the morning wears on, with area thermometers registering afternoon highs in the mid-70s yet again. The run of above-normal November temperatures has helped this autumn be rather delightful.
Tuesday’s dry weather will end the streak, however. Tomorrow morning will begin with another round of fog before sunshine breaks through. Afternoon temperatures will again reach the mid-70s, but under only partly sunny skies, as clouds begin to overspread the Fredericksburg area. Showers will enter the region Tuesday night, heralding some pretty decent rainfall totals (top graphic panel) for Wednesday, Veterans’ Day.
The precipitation will continue through Thursday, aided and abetted by both a cold front pressing eastward and a deep moist layer of air surging northward from the Gulf of Mexico. The latter is partially due to the contributions of Tropical Storm Eta, which doused south Florida with multiple inches of rain overnight. Eta itself will not likely make it much further than shown on the bottom graphic panel before being absorbed into the leftovers of the aforementioned cold front.
Meanwhile the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season just keeps going. The bottom graphic panel also shows two other tropical systems being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. If those two strengthen enough to be named, they would become “Theta” and “Iota”, the next names in the Greek alphabet, which has been pressed into service during this very active tropical system. Let’s hope neither one creates more havoc over populated areas.
