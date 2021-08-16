FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A rainy start to the week

A cooler, wetter week lies ahead for the Fredericksburg area.
After last week’s blast furnace/sauna combination, plus recent very dry conditions, the weather has turned a bit for Fredericksburg. The “cold” front that slipped south of the area is now stalled across southern Virginia and will begin edging back northward as a warm front today (Monday). As it does so, the upper air circulation around a strong Bermuda High over the Atlantic will force significant moisture up and over the surface layer.
That combination will lead to a lot of rain, enough such that the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch today for the areas highlighted in green on the left graphic panel. The rain, clouds, and an easterly wind will hold afternoon high temperatures down in the low 80s (vs. last week’s 90s). Showers and some thunderstorms will continue into the evening hours as that warm front pushes north of Fredericksburg.
Tuesday will dawn cloudy with patchy fog and morning temperatures near 70 degrees. Rain chances around Fredericksburg will be lower Tuesday, but skies look to remain mostly cloudy with afternoon thermometer readings in the mid-80s. If there are any significant breaks in the cloud cover, sunshine could boost temperatures into the upper 80s and increase thunderstorm chances.
The right graphic panel shows expected rain totals across the region through Wednesday evening. Note the heavier stripe along and east of the Blue Ridge mountains. Those heavier amounts will be partly due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, which will make landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast later today and then track northeastward.
Besides the additional rainfall, there is a concern on Wednesday for severe weather as Fred’s remnants pass by to the west. Being on the east side of a tropical circulation can be a recipe for a tornado threat. At the moment, there is no official severe risk posted anywhere but that could change, depending on the track of Fred’s center. It’s worth keeping an eye on, so be mindful of the possibility.
Speaking of the tropics, besides Fred, there is Tropical Depression Grace in the Caribbean, which has weakened but will probably re-strengthen into a tropical storm as it continues westward into the Gulf of Mexico. And then there is a disturbance out in the Atlantic, which is forecast to be named Henri later today. The latter is forecast to do a loop around Bermuda over the next several days, not posing a threat to the U.S.
Meanwhile be mindful of today’s flash flood threat and “turn around, don’t drown” if encountering a street or roadway that has water flowing across it. Six inches of flowing water can knock down an adult, while 12 inches can float a small vehicle. Even SUV’s are vulnerable when water is over a foot deep.