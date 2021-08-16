FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A rainy start to the week

A cooler, wetter week lies ahead for the Fredericksburg area.

After last week’s blast furnace/sauna combination, plus recent very dry conditions, the weather has turned a bit for Fredericksburg. The “cold” front that slipped south of the area is now stalled across southern Virginia and will begin edging back northward as a warm front today (Monday). As it does so, the upper air circulation around a strong Bermuda High over the Atlantic will force significant moisture up and over the surface layer.

That combination will lead to a lot of rain, enough such that the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch today for the areas highlighted in green on the left graphic panel. The rain, clouds, and an easterly wind will hold afternoon high temperatures down in the low 80s (vs. last week’s 90s). Showers and some thunderstorms will continue into the evening hours as that warm front pushes north of Fredericksburg.

Tuesday will dawn cloudy with patchy fog and morning temperatures near 70 degrees. Rain chances around Fredericksburg will be lower Tuesday, but skies look to remain mostly cloudy with afternoon thermometer readings in the mid-80s. If there are any significant breaks in the cloud cover, sunshine could boost temperatures into the upper 80s and increase thunderstorm chances.