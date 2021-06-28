FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A steamy start to the week

Another heat wave will be in place most of this work week in the Fredericksburg area.

The summer heat is building across the East Coast this week. A NOAA definition of a heat wave is this: “unusually hot weather that typically lasts two or more days. The temperatures have to be outside the historical averages for a given area.” Fredericksburg’s daily high temperatures for the end of June average out at 88 degrees. With this week’s forecast for those values to soar into the mid- and upper 90s, a true heat wave is in town.

Humidity levels will be very unpleasant along with the heat, pushing the heat index over 100 degrees both today (Monday) and Tuesday. Dew points will remain in the 70s all week, helping to elevate overnight temperatures. Thus there will be little relief even after the sun goes down as Fredericksburg-area thermometers are unlikely to drop below the mid-70s for nightly lows.

And there won’t be any showers to cool things off until late this week. This is despite a tropical system that will impact the Georgia/South Carolina coastal areas (red “L” on left graphic panel). At the moment, the system isn’t named, but if it strengthens enough before coming ashore it would become Danny. Folks headed to Southeastern beaches this week should keep a wary eye on that weather feature.