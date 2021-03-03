FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A sunny and dry March toward spring

An extended period of sunshine and dry weather has arrived in Fredericksburg.

Check out the graphic. It’s a representation of the total amount of precipitation expected over the lower 48 states through next Wednesday. Notice the lack of shading over Virginia, meaning the next 7 days are forecast to be dry. That’s been a rare event in recent months!

This Wednesday morning began on the chilly side. Thermometers at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington registered lows of 27, 24, and 30 degrees, respectively. Light westerly winds, clear skies, and the increasingly higher March sun angle will help warm this afternoon into the low 60s in and around Fredericksburg.

A cold front will slip south and east tonight, crossing the Interstate 95 corridor during the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. This boundary will be dry with few clouds, but it will kick up northwesterly winds Thursday, which will gust over 20 mph. Fredericksburg area temperatures will start the day in the mid-30s, topping out in the low 50s tomorrow afternoon as cooler air pours in behind the cold front.