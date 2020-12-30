FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A wet end to 2020

After Wednesday’s sunshine, clouds and rain roll into Fredericksburg to finish out 2020.

Per the weather, there’s good news and bad news for Fredericksburg area folks. First, the good news is for New Year’s Eve revelers. Although it’ll be cloudy, any rain will be light and scattered with temperatures near 40 degrees as midnight on Thursday approaches. The bad news is that Friday will be much wetter and cooler as the first cold air damming episode of 2021 sets in.

Before all that occurs today—Wednesday—will feature mostly sunny and mild conditions. Following a chilly start (24, 22, and 25 degrees respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington), area thermometers will climb to the upper 40s this afternoon. Sunshine will be filtered through a thickening upper level layer of clouds as the next system boosts moisture into the area.

