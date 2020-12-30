FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A wet end to 2020

After Wednesday’s sunshine, clouds and rain roll into Fredericksburg to finish out 2020.
Per the weather, there’s good news and bad news for Fredericksburg area folks. First, the good news is for New Year’s Eve revelers. Although it’ll be cloudy, any rain will be light and scattered with temperatures near 40 degrees as midnight on Thursday approaches. The bad news is that Friday will be much wetter and cooler as the first cold air damming episode of 2021 sets in.
Before all that occurs today—Wednesday—will feature mostly sunny and mild conditions. Following a chilly start (24, 22, and 25 degrees respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington), area thermometers will climb to the upper 40s this afternoon. Sunshine will be filtered through a thickening upper level layer of clouds as the next system boosts moisture into the area.
A few showers will zip through the vicinity after dark this evening, mainly tracking east of the Interstate 95 corridor. An insulating layer of clouds will keep Thursday morning temperatures from dropping much below the 40- degree mark. Then a cold front—now over the Midwestern states—will push through Fredericksburg and vicinity during the morning hours. The exact timing of the boundary’s passage will determine Thursday’s high temperature readings, with upper 40s likely north of the Rappahannock River and low 50s south of town.
More showers will follow behind the cold front, but overall Thursday’s rainfall totals look to be light. Then while New Year’s Eve festivities take place high-pressure will slide into position over New England. That will push cold air southward along the Eastern seaboard and set up a cold air damming scenario east of the mountains. Friday will then be chillier than originally thought, with Fredericksburg’s afternoon temperature only rising to the mid-40s.
As that cold air wedge oozes into the region, upper-level energy will create a surface low pressure along that front. The combination will push lots of moisture northeastward, setting the stage for a wet beginning to 2021. The graphic shows the Fredericksburg area receiving three-quarters of an inch or more of rain by Saturday morning. Counties near and west of the Blue Ridge may experience some icy conditions late Friday so be careful if traveling in that direction.
So goes the final Weather Blog post of 2020. The next post will be Saturday morning, covering the weekend weather. Happy New Year!