FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: After damp start, a sunny Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Day will begin damp, but will turn sunny and warmer.

High clouds have overspread the Fredericksburg vicinity this Wednesday as preparations for Thanksgiving go into full swing. That cloud cover will lower and thicken throughout the afternoon. The daylight hours look to remain dry, however, as the precipitation won’t reach the Interstate 95 corridor until well after sunset.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Winds will be gusty out of the south today ahead of an approaching storm system, which is over the Mississippi Valley as I write this. Area thermometers will top out in the low 60s this afternoon, several degrees above late November averages. After the rain begins tonight, temperatures will sag to near 50 degrees by dawn Thursday. The graphic indicates that Fredericksburg and vicinity can expect rain totals of a quarter-inch or so from this system.

The warm front associated with the approaching low-pressure center will push well north of Fredericksburg tonight while the cold front lags behind. Thursday morning will be damp, but the rain will end by mid-morning and clouds will begin to part by noon. With afternoon sunshine, southerly winds, and the cold front’s arrival delayed until near sunset area temperatures on Thanksgiving afternoon will soar to the 70-degree mark.