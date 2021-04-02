FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: After frigid Friday, weekend warmup on its way

The temperature contrast between Good Friday and Easter Sunday will be considerable.

An early spring Arctic air mass rolled into the Fredericksburg area behind the cold front that whooshed across the region early Thursday morning. The telltale signs of the invasion were cooler-than-average temperatures, strong gusty winds and single-digit desert-dry dew points. (Did anyone notice the increase in static electricity?) Area thermometers bottomed out below freezing Friday morning and will inch up near 50-degree mark during the afternoon, almost 15 degrees below average.

The good news is that the chilly and blustery conditions will only last through Good Friday, thanks to high pressure settling atop the Mid-Atlantic tonight. Meanwhile gusty northwest winds will continue today before calming down after the sun sets at 7:34 p.m. Overnight lows in the Fredericksburg vicinity will drop back into the upper 20s by dawn Saturday. Then the strong April sunshine begins to overwhelm the cold air.