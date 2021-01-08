FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: After near miss on snow, sunshine for weekend

A cloudy end to the work week will shift to sunny conditions for Fredericksburg’s weekend.
The graphic shows the formation of a coastal low pressure this Friday morning and its forecast track just off the East Coast. Given that track, the potential for wintry precipitation is very low. Very dry surface air in position over the Fredericksburg area will make it difficult for any precipitation to reach the ground before evaporating. The NWS forecast discussion text mentions the possibility of “conversational flurries,” but even those will likely not make it far enough north to create a local buzz.
Temperatures will climb from morning readings in the mid-30s to the low 40s this afternoon under a thick cloud deck. Those clouds look to thin out later today, perhaps just in time for Fredericksburg area residents to see the sun set. Overnight temperatures will sag to the mid-20s by dawn under clearing skies, with north winds ushering in cooler air.
Saturday and Sunday will then both feature sunshine with typical January high temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s. Saturday will be the breezier of the two weekend days as the departing low pressure strengthens, increasing the pressure gradient between it and high pressure approaching from the west. Northwesterly winds Saturday will gust over 20 mph at times, making a warm jacket feel necessary for outdoor jaunts.
The graphic also shows the culprit bringing the next chance of inclement weather to the area. By Sunday evening, another low pressure is forecast to emerge off the Texas coast into the Gulf of Mexico. The eventual track of that system will determine next Tuesday’s potential for wintry weather in and around Fredericksburg. That, too, appears to be a close call, but it’s too early to know the details.
Happy Friday!