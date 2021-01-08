FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: After near miss on snow, sunshine for weekend

A cloudy end to the work week will shift to sunny conditions for Fredericksburg’s weekend.

The graphic shows the formation of a coastal low pressure this Friday morning and its forecast track just off the East Coast. Given that track, the potential for wintry precipitation is very low. Very dry surface air in position over the Fredericksburg area will make it difficult for any precipitation to reach the ground before evaporating. The NWS forecast discussion text mentions the possibility of “conversational flurries,” but even those will likely not make it far enough north to create a local buzz.

Temperatures will climb from morning readings in the mid-30s to the low 40s this afternoon under a thick cloud deck. Those clouds look to thin out later today, perhaps just in time for Fredericksburg area residents to see the sun set. Overnight temperatures will sag to the mid-20s by dawn under clearing skies, with north winds ushering in cooler air.